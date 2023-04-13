Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

LEI: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

Transaction in own shares

The Board of the Company announces that today it made a market purchase of 900 Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company representing 0.002% of the current issued Ordinary share capital. The shares were purchased at a price of 313 pence per Ordinary share and will be held in treasury.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital comprises 37,260,474 Ordinary shares, of which 4,497,316 are held in treasury. Therefore the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company will be 32,763,158 Ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

The above figure (32,763,158) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Artemis Fund Managers Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 225 7300

13 April 2023