  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Artemis Alpha Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATS   GB0004355946

ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC

(ATS)
  Report
2023-05-12
320.50 GBX   +1.42%
Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

05/12/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

LEI: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

Transaction in own shares

The Board of the Company announces that today it made a market purchase of 1,756 Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company representing 0.00% of the current issued Ordinary share capital. The shares were purchased at a price of 315 pence per Ordinary share and will be held in treasury.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital comprises 37,260,474 Ordinary shares, of which 4,547,322 are held in treasury. Therefore the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company will be 32,713,152 Ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

The above figure (32,713,152) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Artemis Fund Managers Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 225 7300

12 May 2023



© PRNewswire 2023
