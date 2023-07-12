Artemis Alpha Trust PLC - London-based investment trust focusing on the UK - Net asset value amounts to 366.02 pence per share as at April 30, down 0.4% from 367.64p a year earlier. NAV total return for the year is 1.3%, compared to the FTSE All-Share index of 6.0%. Says the second half of the year showed a "stronger relative performance than the first half".

Declares a final dividend of 3.87 pence per share, up 12% from 3.46p the year before. Total dividend for the year stands at 6.20p, up 11% from 5.60p a year earlier. Looking ahead, says it is confident in the prospects for "individual stocks and convinced of the under-valuation of many UK companies".

Current stock price: 306.60 pence each, down 0.8% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 2.2%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

