Artemis Electricals and Projects Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 413.59 million compared to INR 582.18 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 414.78 million compared to INR 582.18 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 39 million compared to INR 62.76 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.16 compared to INR 0.25 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.16 compared to INR 0.25 a year ago.