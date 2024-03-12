CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted

Independent auditor's report

To the Shareholders of Artemis Gold Inc.

Our opinion

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Artemis Gold Inc. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as at

December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS).

What we have audited

The Company's consolidated financial statements comprise:

  • the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and 2022;
  • the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the years then ended;
  • the consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years then ended;
  • the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and
  • the notes to the consolidated financial statements, comprising material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

250 Howe Street, Suite 1400, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3S7 T: +1 604 806 7000, F: +1 604 806 7806, ca_vancouver_main_fax@pwc.com

PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter

Assessment of impairment indicators of mineral property, plant and equipment (MPPE)

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

Our approach to addressing the matter included the following procedures, among others:

Refer to note 3 - Material accounting policies,

Evaluated the reasonableness of

note 4 - Critical accounting estimates and

management's assessment of indicators of

judgments and note 7 - Mineral property, plant

impairment, which included the following:

and equipment to the consolidated financial

- Assessed the completeness of external or

statements.

internal factors that could be considered as

The carrying value of MPPE amounted to

indicators of impairment of the Company's

MPPE, by considering evidence obtained

$904.1 million as at December 31, 2023. MPPE

in other areas of the audit.

are tested for impairment at the end of each

reporting period if there is an indicator of

- Assessed the work of management's

impairment. Management applies significant

experts used in evaluating the

judgment in assessing whether indicators of

reasonableness of the changes in

impairment exist. Internal and external factors,

estimated amount of recoverable

such as (i) changes in the amount of the

resources and reserves. As a basis for

recoverable resources and reserves; (ii) changes

using this work, the competence,

in metal prices, capital and operating costs and

capabilities and objectivity of

interest rates; and (iii) the market capitalization of

management's experts were evaluated,

the Company compared to its net assets, are

the work performed was understood and

evaluated by management in determining whether

the appropriateness of the work as audit

there are any indicators of impairment. The

evidence was evaluated. The procedures

estimated amounts of recoverable resources and

performed also included evaluation of the

reserves are prepared by qualified persons

methods and assumptions used by

(management's experts).

management's experts, tests of the data

used by management's experts and an

We considered this a key audit matter due to (i)

evaluation of their findings.

the significance of the MPPE balance and (ii) the

- Assessed the reasonableness of factors

significant judgment by management, including the

such as changes in metal prices, capital

use of management's experts, in assessing any

and operating costs and interest rates by

indicator of impairment, which led to significant

comparing them to external market data

and by considering current and past

Key audit matter

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

audit effort and subjectivity in performing audit procedures to test management's assessment.

performance of the Company and whether they were consistent with evidence obtained in other areas of the audit, as applicable.

  • Recalculated the Company's market capitalization and compared it to the Company's net assets as at December 31, 2023.

Accounting treatment of streaming arrangements

Refer to note 3 - Material accounting policies, note 4 - Critical accounting estimates and judgments and note 12 - Deferred revenue to the consolidated financial statements.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company drew on two metal streaming arrangements. In assessing the accounting for the streams management was required to make judgments in determining whether the arrangements met the criteria of the "own use" exemption in IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments (IFRS 9) and therefore fell outside the scope of financial instrument accounting. The "own use" exemption applies to contracts that are entered into and continue to be held for the delivery of a non-financial item.

In determining whether the arrangements met the criteria of the "own use" exemption in

IFRS 9, management evaluated whether the Company has the ability and intent to settle the streaming arrangements through the delivery of silver and gold from the Blackwater mine.

Management determined that there are sufficient recoverable gold and silver reserves and resources at the Blackwater mine and it is

Our approach to addressing the matter included the following procedures, among others:

  • Obtained evidence to support management's assessment that the construction of the mine can be completed by discussing with senior/project management the status of mine construction contracts and by considering (i) the feasibility study dated September 10, 2021; (ii) progress payments made to date; (iii) estimated costs to complete construction and ramp-up and available funding; (iv) board reporting on construction project status; and (v) reporting to project lenders.
  • Assessed whether the delivery of silver and gold from the Blackwater mine is sufficient to settle the stream arrangements by considering the future production volume estimated by management experts.
  • Used the work of management's experts in performing the procedures to evaluate the reasonableness of the future production volume, estimates of recoverable mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical recovery estimates. As a basis for using this work, the competence, capabilities and objectivity of management's experts were evaluated, the work performed was understood and the appropriateness of the work as audit evidence was evaluated. The procedures performed also included evaluation of the

Key audit matter

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

expected that the mine and processing plant would

methods and assumptions used by

be successfully constructed and operated to settle

management's experts, tests of the data used

the contract through delivery of silver and gold

by management's experts and an evaluation of

from the Blackwater mine. Management relies on

their findings.

geological and metallurgical experts to develop

Evaluated the adequacy of related financial

estimates of recoverable mineral reserves and

statements disclosures.

resources, metallurgical recovery estimates and

future production volume (management's experts).

We considered this a key audit matter due to

  1. the judgments by management, including the use of management's experts, when applying the "own use" exemption and (ii) a high degree of auditor judgment, subjectivity and effort in performing procedures to assess the accounting treatment for the streaming arrangements.

Other information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Mark Patterson.

/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver, British Columbia

March 12, 2024

ARTEMIS GOLD INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at

As at

Notes

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

$

$

Assets

Current assets

156,590,674

Cash and cash equivalents

194,089,372

Receivables and prepayments

10,234,647

2,968,341

Non-current assets

166,825,321

197,057,713

7,585,568

Investment in Velocity

5

8,176,317

Restricted cash

6

15,126,227

4,734,100

Capitalized contract costs

1,955,775

1,617,750

Deferred financing costs

10,006,762

9,453,605

Prepayments on non-current assets

15,159,857

-

Mineral property, plant and equipment

7

904,114,838

435,711,939

TOTAL ASSETS

1,120,774,348

656,751,424

Liabilities

Current liabilities

52,814,479

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

24,608,609

Current portion of lease liabilities

8

1,373,303

679,992

Current portion of deferred revenue

12

2,856,891

-

Non-current liabilities

57,044,673

25,288,601

19,967,754

Lease liabilities

8

1,032,572

Variable consideration payable

9

47,262,688

41,709,665

Long-term debt

10

143,497,758

-

Asset retirement obligation

11

24,204,282

11,292,855

Deferred revenue

12

247,441,738

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

539,418,893

79,323,693

Shareholders' equity

599,868,231

Share capital

13

589,253,146

Contributed surplus

13

22,307,061

17,549,291

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,622,371

3,622,371

Deficit

(44,442,208)

(32,997,077)

Total Shareholders' equity

581,355,455

577,427,731

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,120,774,348

656,751,424

Subsequent event (Note 18)

Approved for Issuance by the Board of Directors:

"Elise Rees"

Director

"Steven Dean"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements

8

ARTEMIS GOLD INC.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except number of shares outstanding)

For the year ended

For the year ended

Notes

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

$

$

Operating expenses

679,377

Depreciation

7

412,254

Management fees and wages

14

5,033,033

5,049,645

Investor relations and corporate development

524,746

417,838

Office, insurance and general

2,080,825

1,420,683

Professional fees

1,199,266

736,601

Share-based payments

13, 14

4,467,272

5,078,570

Loss from operations

(13,984,519)

(13,115,591)

Other (expense) income

(110,176)

Accretion expense on lease liability

8

(72,545)

Accretion expense on asset retirement obligation

11

(307,994)

(63,456)

Equity loss from investment in associate

5

(590,749)

(893,189)

Fair value adjustment on warrants

5

-

(644,119)

Impairment loss on investment in associate

5

-

(9,889,867)

Interest income

3,548,307

3,048,855

Net loss

(11,445,131)

(21,629,912)

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

Items that will not be reclassified to net loss

Gains on marketable securities

-

262,316

Comprehensive loss

(11,445,131)

(21,367,596)

Loss per common share

(0.06)

Basic and diluted

(0.13)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

196,582,307

Basic and diluted

162,477,167

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements

9

ARTEMIS GOLD INC.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except number of shares)

Share capital

Contributed

Accumulated other

comprehensive

Total shareholders'

Notes

Number of shares

Amount

surplus

income

Deficit

equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance - January 1, 2023

193,211,701

589,253,146

17,549,291

3,622,371

(32,997,077)

577,427,731

Exercise of share purchase warrants

13

4,502,888

4,863,119

-

-

-

4,863,119

Exercise of stock options

13

991,666

5,751,966

(1,992,386)

-

-

3,759,580

Shared-based payments

13

-

-

6,750,156

-

-

6,750,156

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(11,445,131)

(11,445,131)

Balance - December 31, 2023

198,706,255

599,868,231

22,307,061

3,622,371

(44,442,208)

581,355,455

Share capital

Accumulated other

Contributed

comprehensive

Total shareholders'

Notes

Number of shares

Amount

surplus

income

Deficit

equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance - January 1, 2022

153,971,145

417,276,031

10,058,314

3,360,055

(11,367,165)

419,327,235

Exercise of share purchase warrants

13

350,556

378,600

-

-

-

378,600

Bought Deal Offering - October 14, 2022

13

19,112,000

86,004,000

-

-

-

86,004,000

Non-Brokered Offering - October 14, 2022

13

19,778,000

89,001,000

-

-

-

89,001,000

Share issue costs

13

-

(3,406,485)

-

-

-

(3,406,485)

Shared-based payments

13

-

-

7,490,977

-

-

7,490,977

Gain on marketable securities

-

-

-

262,316

-

262,316

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(21,629,912)

(21,629,912)

Balance - December 31, 2022

193,211,701

589,253,146

17,549,291

3,622,371

(32,997,077)

577,427,731

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Artemis Gold Inc. published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2024 22:53:04 UTC.