CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted

Independent auditor's report To the Shareholders of Artemis Gold Inc. Our opinion In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Artemis Gold Inc. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS). What we have audited The Company's consolidated financial statements comprise: the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and 2022;

the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and

the notes to the consolidated financial statements, comprising material accounting policy information and other explanatory information. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Independence We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 250 Howe Street, Suite 1400, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3S7 T: +1 604 806 7000, F: +1 604 806 7806, ca_vancouver_main_fax@pwc.com PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership.

Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Key audit matter Assessment of impairment indicators of mineral property, plant and equipment (MPPE) How our audit addressed the key audit matter Our approach to addressing the matter included the following procedures, among others: Refer to note 3 - Material accounting policies, ∙ Evaluated the reasonableness of note 4 - Critical accounting estimates and management's assessment of indicators of judgments and note 7 - Mineral property, plant impairment, which included the following: and equipment to the consolidated financial - Assessed the completeness of external or statements. internal factors that could be considered as The carrying value of MPPE amounted to indicators of impairment of the Company's MPPE, by considering evidence obtained $904.1 million as at December 31, 2023. MPPE in other areas of the audit. are tested for impairment at the end of each reporting period if there is an indicator of - Assessed the work of management's impairment. Management applies significant experts used in evaluating the judgment in assessing whether indicators of reasonableness of the changes in impairment exist. Internal and external factors, estimated amount of recoverable such as (i) changes in the amount of the resources and reserves. As a basis for recoverable resources and reserves; (ii) changes using this work, the competence, in metal prices, capital and operating costs and capabilities and objectivity of interest rates; and (iii) the market capitalization of management's experts were evaluated, the Company compared to its net assets, are the work performed was understood and evaluated by management in determining whether the appropriateness of the work as audit there are any indicators of impairment. The evidence was evaluated. The procedures estimated amounts of recoverable resources and performed also included evaluation of the reserves are prepared by qualified persons methods and assumptions used by (management's experts). management's experts, tests of the data used by management's experts and an We considered this a key audit matter due to (i) evaluation of their findings. the significance of the MPPE balance and (ii) the - Assessed the reasonableness of factors significant judgment by management, including the such as changes in metal prices, capital use of management's experts, in assessing any and operating costs and interest rates by indicator of impairment, which led to significant comparing them to external market data and by considering current and past

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter audit effort and subjectivity in performing audit procedures to test management's assessment. performance of the Company and whether they were consistent with evidence obtained in other areas of the audit, as applicable. Recalculated the Company's market capitalization and compared it to the Company's net assets as at December 31, 2023. Accounting treatment of streaming arrangements Refer to note 3 - Material accounting policies, note 4 - Critical accounting estimates and judgments and note 12 - Deferred revenue to the consolidated financial statements. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company drew on two metal streaming arrangements. In assessing the accounting for the streams management was required to make judgments in determining whether the arrangements met the criteria of the "own use" exemption in IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments (IFRS 9) and therefore fell outside the scope of financial instrument accounting. The "own use" exemption applies to contracts that are entered into and continue to be held for the delivery of a non-financial item. In determining whether the arrangements met the criteria of the "own use" exemption in IFRS 9, management evaluated whether the Company has the ability and intent to settle the streaming arrangements through the delivery of silver and gold from the Blackwater mine. Management determined that there are sufficient recoverable gold and silver reserves and resources at the Blackwater mine and it is Our approach to addressing the matter included the following procedures, among others: Obtained evidence to support management's assessment that the construction of the mine can be completed by discussing with senior/project management the status of mine construction contracts and by considering (i) the feasibility study dated September 10, 2021; (ii) progress payments made to date; (iii) estimated costs to complete construction and ramp-up and available funding; (iv) board reporting on construction project status; and (v) reporting to project lenders.

ramp-up and available funding; (iv) board reporting on construction project status; and (v) reporting to project lenders. Assessed whether the delivery of silver and gold from the Blackwater mine is sufficient to settle the stream arrangements by considering the future production volume estimated by management experts.

Used the work of management's experts in performing the procedures to evaluate the reasonableness of the future production volume, estimates of recoverable mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical recovery estimates. As a basis for using this work, the competence, capabilities and objectivity of management's experts were evaluated, the work performed was understood and the appropriateness of the work as audit evidence was evaluated. The procedures performed also included evaluation of the

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter expected that the mine and processing plant would methods and assumptions used by be successfully constructed and operated to settle management's experts, tests of the data used the contract through delivery of silver and gold by management's experts and an evaluation of from the Blackwater mine. Management relies on their findings. geological and metallurgical experts to develop ∙ Evaluated the adequacy of related financial estimates of recoverable mineral reserves and statements disclosures. resources, metallurgical recovery estimates and future production volume (management's experts). We considered this a key audit matter due to the judgments by management, including the use of management's experts, when applying the "own use" exemption and (ii) a high degree of auditor judgment, subjectivity and effort in performing procedures to assess the accounting treatment for the streaming arrangements. Other information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Mark Patterson. /s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Chartered Professional Accountants Vancouver, British Columbia March 12, 2024

ARTEMIS GOLD INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) As at As at Notes December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ Assets Current assets 156,590,674 Cash and cash equivalents 194,089,372 Receivables and prepayments 10,234,647 2,968,341 Non-current assets 166,825,321 197,057,713 7,585,568 Investment in Velocity 5 8,176,317 Restricted cash 6 15,126,227 4,734,100 Capitalized contract costs 1,955,775 1,617,750 Deferred financing costs 10,006,762 9,453,605 Prepayments on non-current assets 15,159,857 - Mineral property, plant and equipment 7 904,114,838 435,711,939 TOTAL ASSETS 1,120,774,348 656,751,424 Liabilities Current liabilities 52,814,479 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 24,608,609 Current portion of lease liabilities 8 1,373,303 679,992 Current portion of deferred revenue 12 2,856,891 - Non-current liabilities 57,044,673 25,288,601 19,967,754 Lease liabilities 8 1,032,572 Variable consideration payable 9 47,262,688 41,709,665 Long-term debt 10 143,497,758 - Asset retirement obligation 11 24,204,282 11,292,855 Deferred revenue 12 247,441,738 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 539,418,893 79,323,693 Shareholders' equity 599,868,231 Share capital 13 589,253,146 Contributed surplus 13 22,307,061 17,549,291 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,622,371 3,622,371 Deficit (44,442,208) (32,997,077) Total Shareholders' equity 581,355,455 577,427,731 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,120,774,348 656,751,424 Subsequent event (Note 18) Approved for Issuance by the Board of Directors: "Elise Rees" Director "Steven Dean" Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements 8

ARTEMIS GOLD INC. Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except number of shares outstanding) For the year ended For the year ended Notes December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ Operating expenses 679,377 Depreciation 7 412,254 Management fees and wages 14 5,033,033 5,049,645 Investor relations and corporate development 524,746 417,838 Office, insurance and general 2,080,825 1,420,683 Professional fees 1,199,266 736,601 Share-based payments 13, 14 4,467,272 5,078,570 Loss from operations (13,984,519) (13,115,591) Other (expense) income (110,176) Accretion expense on lease liability 8 (72,545) Accretion expense on asset retirement obligation 11 (307,994) (63,456) Equity loss from investment in associate 5 (590,749) (893,189) Fair value adjustment on warrants 5 - (644,119) Impairment loss on investment in associate 5 - (9,889,867) Interest income 3,548,307 3,048,855 Net loss (11,445,131) (21,629,912) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to net loss Gains on marketable securities - 262,316 Comprehensive loss (11,445,131) (21,367,596) Loss per common share (0.06) Basic and diluted (0.13) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 196,582,307 Basic and diluted 162,477,167 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements 9