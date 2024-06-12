We have an exceptional team managing the development of the Blackwater Mine. Execution is critical in all projects, and managing the day-to-day challenges that arise in building a mine of this scale and complexity is key to being successful. We have an experienced group of people who are first class problem solvers, ensuring we advance toward operational readiness and remain on track for first gold pour in H2 2024."

Process plant construction continues to advance according to plan. Installation of mechanical equipment within the secondary and tertiary crushing circuits, as well as the screening station, was completed during the quarter. Installation of the ball mill, intensive leach reactor and the regeneration kiln were completed and installation of the gravity concentrator has commenced.

This newsletter contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this newsletter include, but are not limited to, statements and information related to the development and mine plans of Blackwater Mine (the "Project"); estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources; development activities; the merits of the Project; Artemis Gold Inc.'s (the "Company") plans and objectives with respect to the Project and the timing related thereto; the life of the mine; employment and economic activity in the region; engagement and collaboration with Indigenous groups; the construction of the transmission line and other infrastructure projects; and other statements regarding future plans, expectations, guidance, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts, as well as statements as to management's expectations with respect to such matters.

