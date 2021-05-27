Artemis Gold : ESTMA Report for year ended December 31, 2020

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name Artemis Gold Inc. Reporting Year From 1/1/2020 To: 12/31/2020 Date submitted Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number E752161 Original Submission Amended Report Other Subsidiaries Included BW Gold Ltd. (optional field) Not Consolidated Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.