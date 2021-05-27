Artemis Gold : ESTMA Report for year ended December 31, 2020

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
|
Reporting Entity Name
|
|
|
|
Artemis Gold Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Year
|
From
|
1/1/2020
|
To:
|
12/31/2020
|
Date submitted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
|
E752161
|
Original Submission
|
|
|
Amended Report
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Subsidiaries Included
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BW Gold Ltd.
|
|
|
(optional field)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not Substituted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
|
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
|
Chris Batalha
|
Date
|
5/25/2021
|
Position Title
|
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
|
|
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
|
Reporting Year
|
From:
|
1/1/2020
|
To:
|
12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
CAD
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Entity Name
|
|
|
Artemis Gold Inc.
|
|
|
|
Currency of the Report
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Entity ESTMA
|
|
|
E752161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
necessary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments by Payee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Departments, Agency, etc…
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
Total Amount paid to
|
|
Country
|
Payee Name1
|
within Payee that Received
|
Taxes
|
Royalties
|
Fees
|
|
Production Entitlements
|
Bonuses
|
Dividends
|
Notes34
|
|
|
Payments2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Improvement Payments
|
Payee
|
|
Canada -British Columbia
|
BC Hydro
|
|
|
|
|
110,000
|
|
|
|
|
110,000
|
Advance payment on System Impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Study
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional Notes:
-
Enter the proper name of the Payee receiving the money (i.e. the municipality of x, the province of y, national government of z).
-
Optional field.
-
When payments are made in-kind, the notes field must highlight which payment includes in-kind contributions and the method for calculating the value of the payment.
-
Any payments made in currencies other than the report currency must be identified. The Reporting Entity may use the Additional notes row or the Notes column to identify any payments that are converted, along with the exchange rate and primary method used for currency conversions.
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
|
Reporting Year
|
From:
|
1/1/2020
|
To:
|
12/31/2020
|
|
CAD
|
|
|
|
Reporting Entity Name
|
|
|
Artemis Gold Inc.
|
|
|
Currency of the Report
|
|
|
|
Reporting Entity ESTMA
|
|
|
E752161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
necessary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments by Project
|
|
|
|
|
|
Country
|
Project Name1
|
Taxes
|
Royalties
|
Fees
|
Production Entitlements
|
Bonuses
|
Dividends
|
Infrastructure
|
Total Amount paid by
|
Notes23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Improvement Payments
|
Project
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advance payment on
|
Canada -British Columbia
|
Blackwater
|
|
|
|
110,000
|
|
|
|
110,000
|
electrical system impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
study
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional Notes3:
-
Enter the project that the payment is attributed to. Some payments may not be attributable to a specific project, and do not need to be disclosed in the "Payments by Project" table.
-
When payments are made in-kind, the notes field must highlight which payment includes in-kind contributions and the method for calculating the value of the payment.
-
Any payments made in currencies other than the report currency must be identified. The Reporting Entity may use the "Additional Notes" row or the "Notes" column to identify any payments that are converted, along with the exchange rate and primary method used for currency conversions.
Disclaimer
Artemis Gold Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 09:20:01 UTC.