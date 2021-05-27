Log in
    ARTG   CA04302L1004

ARTEMIS GOLD INC.

(ARTG)
Artemis Gold : ESTMA Report for year ended December 31, 2020

05/27/2021 | 05:21am EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Artemis Gold Inc.

Reporting Year

From

1/1/2020

To:

12/31/2020

Date submitted

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E752161

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

BW Gold Ltd.

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Chris Batalha

Date

5/25/2021

Position Title

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/1/2020

To:

12/31/2020

CAD

Reporting Entity Name

Artemis Gold Inc.

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E752161

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

Canada -British Columbia

BC Hydro

110,000

110,000

Advance payment on System Impact

Study

Additional Notes:

  1. Enter the proper name of the Payee receiving the money (i.e. the municipality of x, the province of y, national government of z).
  2. Optional field.
  3. When payments are made in-kind, the notes field must highlight which payment includes in-kind contributions and the method for calculating the value of the payment.
  4. Any payments made in currencies other than the report currency must be identified. The Reporting Entity may use the Additional notes row or the Notes column to identify any payments that are converted, along with the exchange rate and primary method used for currency conversions.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/1/2020

To:

12/31/2020

CAD

Reporting Entity Name

Artemis Gold Inc.

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E752161

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Advance payment on

Canada -British Columbia

Blackwater

110,000

110,000

electrical system impact

study

Additional Notes3:

  1. Enter the project that the payment is attributed to. Some payments may not be attributable to a specific project, and do not need to be disclosed in the "Payments by Project" table.
  2. When payments are made in-kind, the notes field must highlight which payment includes in-kind contributions and the method for calculating the value of the payment.
  3. Any payments made in currencies other than the report currency must be identified. The Reporting Entity may use the "Additional Notes" row or the "Notes" column to identify any payments that are converted, along with the exchange rate and primary method used for currency conversions.

Disclaimer

Artemis Gold Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 09:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
