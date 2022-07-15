Artemis Medicare Services : Annual General Meeting

Home Validate Import XML
General information about company
Scrip code
542919
NSE Symbol
ARTEMISMED
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE025R01021
Name of the company
Artemis Medicare Services Limited
Type of meeting
AGM
Date of the meeting / last day of receipt of
13-07-2022
postal ballot forms (in case of Postal Ballot)
Start time of the meeting
03:15 PM
End time of the meeting
03:58 PM
Scrutinizer Details
Name of the Scrutinizer
Deepak Kukreja
Firms Name
DMK Associates
Qualification
CS
Membership Number
4140
Date of Board Meeting in which appointed
04-06-2022
Date of Issuance of Report to the company
14-07-2022
Voting results
Record date
Total number of shareholders on record date
No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy
No. of shareholders attended the meeting through video conferencing
No. of resolution passed in the meeting
Disclosure of notes on voting results
06-07-2022
15401
0
2
88
5
Resolution (1)
Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)
Ordinary
Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
Yes
To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of
Description of resolution considered
the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 and the reports of the Board of
Directors and Auditors thereon.
Category
Mode of voting
E-Voting
Promoter and
Poll
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
Total
Public-
Institutions
Public- Non
No. of shares held
(1)
92430790
10951800
29444410
132827000
No. of votes
% of Votes polled
No. of votes - in
No. of votes -
% of votes in
% of Votes against
on outstanding
favour on votes
polled
shares
favour
against
on votes polled
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
92430790
100.0000
0
0.0000
1322971
4.4931
93753761
70.5834
Whether resolution is Pass or Not.
Yes
Disclosure of notes on resolution
Details of Invalid Votes
Category
No. of Votes
Promoter and Promoter Group
0
Public Insitutions
Public - Non Insitutions
