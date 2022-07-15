Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Artemis Medicare Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    542919   INE025R01021

ARTEMIS MEDICARE SERVICES LIMITED

(542919)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
46.95 INR   -2.59%
05:24aARTEMIS MEDICARE SERVICES : Annual General Meeting
PU
06/17ARTEMIS MEDICARE SERVICES : Annual General Meeting
PU
05/11Artemis Medicare Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artemis Medicare Services : Annual General Meeting

07/15/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Home Validate Import XML

General information about company

Scrip code

542919

NSE Symbol

ARTEMISMED

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE025R01021

Name of the company

Artemis Medicare Services Limited

Type of meeting

AGM

Date of the meeting / last day of receipt of

13-07-2022

postal ballot forms (in case of Postal Ballot)

Start time of the meeting

03:15 PM

End time of the meeting

03:58 PM

Home Validate

Scrutinizer Details

Name of the Scrutinizer

Deepak Kukreja

Firms Name

DMK Associates

Qualification

CS

Membership Number

4140

Date of Board Meeting in which appointed

04-06-2022

Date of Issuance of Report to the company

14-07-2022

Home Validate

Voting results

Record date

Total number of shareholders on record date

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy

  1. Promoters and Promoter group
  2. Public

No. of shareholders attended the meeting through video conferencing

  1. Promoters and Promoter group
  2. Public

No. of resolution passed in the meeting

Disclosure of notes on voting results

06-07-2022

15401

0

0

2

88

5

Add Notes

Home Validate

Resolution (1)

Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)

Ordinary

Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

Yes

To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of

Description of resolution considered

the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 and the reports of the Board of

Directors and Auditors thereon.

Category

Mode of voting

E-Voting

Promoter and

Poll

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

E-Voting

Public-

Poll

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

E-Voting

Public- Non

Poll

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

Total

Total

No. of shares held

(1)

92430790

92430790

10951800

10951800

29444410

29444410

132827000

No. of votes

% of Votes polled

No. of votes - in

No. of votes -

% of votes in

% of Votes against

on outstanding

favour on votes

polled

shares

favour

against

polled

on votes polled

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

92430790

100.0000

92430790

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

92430790

100.0000

92430790

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

1322971

4.4931

1322971

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

1322971

4.4931

1322971

0

100.0000

0.0000

93753761

70.5834

93753761

0

100.0000

0.0000

Whether resolution is Pass or Not.

Yes

Disclosure of notes on resolution

Add Notes

* this fields are optional

Details of Invalid Votes

Category

No. of Votes

Promoter and Promoter Group

0

Public Insitutions

0

Public - Non Insitutions

0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTEMIS MEDICARE SERVICES LIMITED
05:24aARTEMIS MEDICARE SERVICES : Annual General Meeting
PU
06/17ARTEMIS MEDICARE SERVICES : Annual General Meeting
PU
05/11Artemis Medicare Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Marc..
CI
05/11Artemis Medicare Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended..
CI
02/25Artemis Medicare Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
02/01Artemis Medicare Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
2021Artemis Medicare Services Completes Construction of Second Tower at Gurgaon, India Hosp..
MT
2021Artemis Medicare's Consolidated Net Profit Soars in Fiscal Q2
MT
2021Artemis Medicare Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and S..
CI
2021Artemis Medicare Services Limited Announces Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Earni..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2022 5 548 M - -
Net income 2022 318 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 735 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 236 M 77,9 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 789
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart ARTEMIS MEDICARE SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Artemis Medicare Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Devlina Chakravarty Managing Director & Director
Sanjiv Kumar Kothari Chief Financial Officer
Onkar Singh Kanwar Chairman
Sumit Ray Chief Medical Officer
Shilpa Budhia Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTEMIS MEDICARE SERVICES LIMITED12.32%78
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.3.77%35 205
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY20.82%18 181
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-23.90%15 064
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-12.26%12 688
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED17.39%11 717