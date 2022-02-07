Log in
    ARV   AU000000ARV3

ARTEMIS RESOURCES LIMITED

(ARV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/06 11:53:38 pm
0.084 AUD   +6.33%
02:38aARTEMIS RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - ARV
PU
02:16aAustralian Miner Artemis Resources Makes $70 Million Debut On London's AIM Segment
MT
01/25
CI
Artemis Resources : Application for quotation of securities - ARV

02/07/2022 | 02:38am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

ARTEMIS RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 07, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ARV

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

133,333,333

07/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

ARTEMIS RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

80107051749

1.3

ASX issuer code

ARV

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B



Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

27-Jan-2022 09:59

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

ARV

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

7/2/2022

ASX +security code and description

ARV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

use

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

133,333,333



Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

GBP - Pound Sterling

GBP 0.03750000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Artemis Resources Limited published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 07:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
