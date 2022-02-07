Artemis Resources : Application for quotation of securities - ARV
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ARTEMIS RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday February 07, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
ARV
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
133,333,333
07/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ARTEMIS RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
80107051749
1.3
ASX issuer code
ARV
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
7/2/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
27-Jan-2022 09:59
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
ARV
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
7/2/2022
ASX +security code and description
ARV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
use
Issue date
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
133,333,333
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
GBP - Pound Sterling
GBP 0.03750000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Artemis Resources Limited published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 07:37:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTEMIS RESOURCES LIMITED
Sales 2021
0,13 M
0,09 M
0,09 M
Net income 2021
-10,5 M
-7,41 M
-7,41 M
Net cash 2021
9,62 M
6,79 M
6,79 M
P/E ratio 2021
-5,59x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
110 M
77,5 M
77,5 M
EV / Sales 2020
282x
EV / Sales 2021
416x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
82,3%
Chart ARTEMIS RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ARTEMIS RESOURCES LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.