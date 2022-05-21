Artemis Resources : Interim Financial Report

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER
Directors' Report
The Directors of Artemis Resources Limited submit herewith the financial report of Artemis Resources Limited ("Artemis" or "Company") and its subsidiaries (referred to hereafter as the "Group") for the half-year ended 31 December 2021. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows:
The names of the directors of the company during or since the end of the half-year are:
Mark Potter
Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair Clayton
Executive Director
Edward Mead
Non-Executive Director
Daniel Smith
Non-Executive Director
Simon Dominy
Non-Executive Director (appointed 1 July 2021)
Guy Robertson
Executive Director (appointed 17 January 2022)
Review of operations
The Group's focus for the half year was its two core projects, Carlow Castle (Gold-Copper-Cobalt) and Paterson Central Gold project.
Carlow Castle Au-Cu-Co Project1
The Carlow Castle drilling programmes during the half year have produced outstanding results which will be used to inform an updated Mineral Resource estimate in 2022. Figure 1 shoes updated mineralised lodes.
The 66 hole 14,733m reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme aims were to:
Complete further step-out drilling on known mineralized trends and extensional drilling on geological indicators.
Further define mineralisation at Crosscut, a series of new high-grade Western Zone shoots and
elsewhere at the Carlow East Zone and Quod Est.
Test potential anomalies identified by historical and new IP surveying at Carlow and further afield at the Chapman, Good Luck and Little Fortune prospects.
Figure 1: Oblique view of the Carlow System looking northeast showing the area subject to exploration in the half.
Directors' Report
DIRECTORS' REPORT (CONTINUED)
Crosscut Highlights are outlined below:
A total of 12 holes were drilled into the Crosscut Zone, along a designed local grid on circa. 40 x 40m spacing. Drilling in the Crosscut Zone had tested targets based on recent exploration structural interpretation and coincident geophysical information in the form of Sub-Audio Magnetics (SAM). This is illustrated in Figure 2.
Results exceeded expectations with better intersections being 1:
3m @ 5.29g/t Au, 0.80% Cu, 0.185% Co from 111m- ARC340
Figure 2: Diagram illustrating the southwest trend of mineralisation and the potential intersection of the Crosscut structure in the East Carlow Zone. The yellow arrow is circa 200m. Blue dots denote drill collar locations for the recent drilling.
1 see ASX Release 19 November 2021 "High-Grade Gold and Copper Intercepts from the Carlow Crosscut Zone".
