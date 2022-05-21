Artemis Resources : Interim Financial Report

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

Directors' Report

The Directors of Artemis Resources Limited submit herewith the financial report of Artemis Resources Limited ("Artemis" or "Company") and its subsidiaries (referred to hereafter as the "Group") for the half-year ended 31 December 2021. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows:

The names of the directors of the company during or since the end of the half-year are:

Mark Potter Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Clayton Executive Director Edward Mead Non-Executive Director Daniel Smith Non-Executive Director Simon Dominy Non-Executive Director (appointed 1 July 2021) Guy Robertson Executive Director (appointed 17 January 2022)

Review of operations

The Group's focus for the half year was its two core projects, Carlow Castle (Gold-Copper-Cobalt) and Paterson Central Gold project.

Carlow Castle Au-Cu-Co Project1

The Carlow Castle drilling programmes during the half year have produced outstanding results which will be used to inform an updated Mineral Resource estimate in 2022. Figure 1 shoes updated mineralised lodes.

The 66 hole 14,733m reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme aims were to:

Complete further step-out drilling on known mineralized trends and extensional drilling on geological indicators.

Further define mineralisation at Crosscut, a series of new high-grade Western Zone shoots and

elsewhere at the Carlow East Zone and Quod Est.

Test potential anomalies identified by historical and new IP surveying at Carlow and further afield at the Chapman, Good Luck and Little Fortune prospects.

Figure 1: Oblique view of the Carlow System looking northeast showing the area subject to exploration in the half.