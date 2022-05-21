Log in
    ARV   AU000000ARV3

ARTEMIS RESOURCES LIMITED

(ARV)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/20 02:10:08 am EDT
0.0360 AUD   +5.88%
ARTEMIS RESOURCES : Interim Financial Report
PU
05/19GreenTech Metals Ltd - Completion of 100% Earn-in of Whundo Cu-Zn Project
AQ
05/12Artemis Resources' Osborne Nickel Project Up for Drilling After Heritage Survey
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artemis Resources : Interim Financial Report

05/21/2022 | 12:26am EDT
ARTEMIS RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 107 051 749

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

For the Half Year Ended

31 December 2021

Directory

Directors

Mark Potter (Non-Executive Chairman)

Alastair Clayton (Executive Director)

Dr. Simon Dominy (Non-Executive Director)

Edward Mead (Non-Executive Director)

Daniel Smith (Non-Executive Director)

Guy Robertson (Executive Director)

Company Secretary

Guy Robertson

Principal Registered Office

Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Telephone: +61 8 9486 4036

Email: info@artemisresources.com.au

Web: www.artemisresources.com.au

Securities Exchange Listing

Australia Securities Exchange Limited

(ASX: ARV)

London Stock Exchange (AIM: ARV)

OTC Markets Group (OTCQB: ARTFF)

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt: ATY)

Share Registries

Automic Registry Service

Level 5, 191 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Telephone: 1300 288 664

Web: www.automicgroup.com.au

Computershare

The Pavilions, Bridgewater Road

Bristol BS13 8AE

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 370 703 6162

Web: www.computershare.co.uk

Bankers

Westpac Limited

Royal Exchange

Corner Pitt & Bridge Streets

Sydney NSW 2000

Auditors

HLB Man Judd (WA) Partnership

Level 4, 130 Stirling Street

Perth WA 6000

Telephone: +61 8 9227 7500

Facsimile: +61 8 9227 7533

Nominated Adviser and Broker

WH Ireland

24 Martin Lane London

EC4R 0DR

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 0207 220 1666

Table of Contents

DIRECTORS' REPORT

1

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

18

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

19

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

20

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

21

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

22

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

23

DIRECTORS DECLARATION

32

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT

33

Directors' Report

The Directors of Artemis Resources Limited submit herewith the financial report of Artemis Resources Limited ("Artemis" or "Company") and its subsidiaries (referred to hereafter as the "Group") for the half-year ended 31 December 2021. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows:

The names of the directors of the company during or since the end of the half-year are:

Mark Potter

Non-Executive Chairman

Alastair Clayton

Executive Director

Edward Mead

Non-Executive Director

Daniel Smith

Non-Executive Director

Simon Dominy

Non-Executive Director (appointed 1 July 2021)

Guy Robertson

Executive Director (appointed 17 January 2022)

Review of operations

The Group's focus for the half year was its two core projects, Carlow Castle (Gold-Copper-Cobalt) and Paterson Central Gold project.

Carlow Castle Au-Cu-Co Project1

The Carlow Castle drilling programmes during the half year have produced outstanding results which will be used to inform an updated Mineral Resource estimate in 2022. Figure 1 shoes updated mineralised lodes.

The 66 hole 14,733m reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme aims were to:

  1. Complete further step-out drilling on known mineralized trends and extensional drilling on geological indicators.
  1. Further define mineralisation at Crosscut, a series of new high-grade Western Zone shoots and

elsewhere at the Carlow East Zone and Quod Est.

  1. Test potential anomalies identified by historical and new IP surveying at Carlow and further afield at the Chapman, Good Luck and Little Fortune prospects.

Figure 1: Oblique view of the Carlow System looking northeast showing the area subject to exploration in the half.

Artemis Resources Limited Interim Financial Report - December 2021

1 | P a g e

Directors' Report

DIRECTORS' REPORT (CONTINUED)

Crosscut Highlights are outlined below:

A total of 12 holes were drilled into the Crosscut Zone, along a designed local grid on circa. 40 x 40m spacing. Drilling in the Crosscut Zone had tested targets based on recent exploration structural interpretation and coincident geophysical information in the form of Sub-Audio Magnetics (SAM). This is illustrated in Figure 2.

Results exceeded expectations with better intersections being 1:

  1. 22m @ 2.23g/t Au, 1.39% Cu, 0.457% Co from 247m - ARC344
  1. 7m @ 5.23g/t Au, 0.74% Cu, 0.54% Co from 286m - ARC344
  1. 13m @ 5.95g/t Au, 5.00% Cu, 0.689% Co from 42m - ARC 338

Including, 5m @ 8.31g/t Au, 8.10% Cu, 0.659% Co from 42m

  1. 10m @ 1.6g/t Au, 2.11% Cu, 0.34% Co from 16m - ARC338
  1. 4m @ 2.59g/t Au, 0.95% Cu, 0.02% Co from 80m - ARC338
  1. 7m @ 1.90g/t Au, 2.35% Cu, 0.009% Co from 126m - ARC342
  1. 2m @ 19.36g/t Au, 1.58% Cu, 0.05% Co from 243m - ARC342
  1. 5m @ 1.22g/t Au, 1.69% Cu, 0.024% Co from 47m - ARC340
  1. 5m @ 1.66g/t Au, 0.78% Cu, 0.015% Co from 57m - ARC340
  1. 3m @ 5.29g/t Au, 0.80% Cu, 0.185% Co from 111m - ARC340

Figure 2: Diagram illustrating the southwest trend of mineralisation and the potential intersection of the Crosscut structure in the East Carlow Zone. The yellow arrow is circa 200m. Blue dots denote drill collar locations for the recent drilling.

1 see ASX Release 19 November 2021 "High-Grade Gold and Copper Intercepts from the Carlow Crosscut Zone".

Artemis Resources Limited Interim Financial Report - December 2021

2 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Artemis Resources Limited published this content on 21 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2022 04:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
