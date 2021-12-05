Artemis Resources : New Regional Discovery High Grade Cu, Au, Ag Chapman Prospct
12/05/2021 | 04:42pm EST
06 December 2021
ASX Announcement
For personal use only
New Regional Discovery - High Grade Copper, Gold and
Silver Intersected at Chapman Prospect
Highlights
Chapman Prospect located ~ 1km Southeast of Carlow Project and ~250m from the historic Good Luck workings thought to be a structural repeat of the Carlow host-sequence.
Two wide-spaced RC holes, GLC007 and GLC008 targeting VTEM anomalies were drilled at the Chapman Prospect to the Southeast of Good Luck.
Hole GLC007 was successful and intersected;
10m @ 3.40% Cu, 1.75g/t Au and 24.65g/t Ag from 116m, including; 5m @ 6.23% Cu, 3.01g/t Au, 45.32g/t Ag from 117.00m
3m @ 1.73% Cu, 1.04g/t Au, 12.67g/t Ag from 138m
Follow-up Ultrafine soil sampling defines regional structures responsible for hosting mineralisation and appears coincident with a regional magnetic trend.
DHEM survey completed recently with modelling results pending and drilling planned for early in the New Year.
Figure 1: Anhedral Pyrite/Pyrrhotite/Chalcopyrite in RC drill chips at 121m, GLC007
ARTEMIS RESOURCES ASX:ARVFRA:ATYUS:ARTTF
www.artemisresources.com.au
Page 1 of 17
For personal use only
Artemis Resources Limited ("Artemis" or "the Company") (ASX:ARV, Frankfurt: ATY, US
OTCQB: ARTTF) is pleased to provide an update on assay results from the recent RC drilling programme targeting the Chapman Prospect located ~1km Southeast from its 100%-owned Carlow Gold and Copper Project in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia, Figure 2.
Alastair Clayton, Executive Director commented: "To hit thick, shallow, high-gradeCopper-Gold- Silver mineralisation in one of two "wildcat" holes at Chapman, to the Southeast of old workings at Good Luck, is highly encouraging. We have long suspected that structural repeats of the Carlow host sequence were possible and even likely. Whilst still early days, these drill results combined with ultra- fine geochemistry and geophysics add significant weight to our team's belief in just that.
"As is often the case many North American and European mineral fields, fresh rock in the Carlow region is so near surface that it is possible to be very close to significant mineralisation without any obvious geochemical signature. As evidenced by the rapidly growing Cross Cut and Western Zones up at the Carlow Project, once located, these systems have the potential to grow rapidly through systematic, shallow drilling.
"We look forward to getting back out in the New Year to further explore this ~1km long magnetic trend."
Figure 2: Regional map showing the location of the Chapman Prospect within the E47/1797 tenement which also hosts the
Carlow Castle Au-Cu-Co project.
Chapman Zone
ARTEMIS RESOURCES ASX:ARVFRA:ATYUS:ARTTF
www.artemisresources.com.au
Page 2 of 17
Chapman lies ~1km southeast of Carlow Castle, Figure 2 and 3. Drilling at Chapman was completed as part of a circa 14,000 metre RC program, which was completed in September 2021. At Chapman, a total of 1,836 samples from 8 holes were sent for analysis. The location of these holes are shown in Figure 3.
only
These holes targeted a series of Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) plate anomalies,
with all plates dipping shallowly to the NW with some holes orientated to drill beneath old workings
that seem to indicate some structure that trended to the ENE, based on the orientation of the shafts
and trenches. A majority of holes intersected sulphides of various percentages that coincided with the
VTEM anomalies, with the most spectacular interval occurring in hole GLC007 (as shown in Figure
3).
GLC007 was targeting a VTEM plate (Figure 5) that was isolated and seemed 'off-trend'. Significant
use
sulphides (up to 15%) were intersected, comprising predominately of pyrite and pyrrhotite.
personalFor
Figure 3: Location of Chapman drill collars in relation to Carlow Resource envelope. Note that Hole GLC007 is a 'wildcat' hole and is located some distance from the cluster of holes to the northwest. Blue dotes denote RC, red dote denote diamond.
Figure 4: Image showing the first pass UFF soil sampling for Cu values, which are highlighting a NW trend. Note that the significant Cu values occur within the two inferred bounding structures, also trending to the NW. Hole GLC007 is highlighted with its significant result, using a 0.3% Cu cut off. Image is mag 2VD with draped satellite image.
ARTEMIS RESOURCES ASX:ARVFRA:ATYUS:ARTTF
www.artemisresources.com.au
Page 3 of 17
For personal use only
In addition to the drilling, 52 Ultrafine Fraction (UFF) soils were taken on a 200 x 50m grid to assist in identifying the structures that may host mineralisation, Figure 4. Results are still pending for the infill soil sampling program, completed in November.
In Figure 4, it can be seen that the higher Cu values in the UFF soils fall within an interpreted structural corridor that trends to the northwest. Further work is planned in 2022 to follow up on these great results.
Figure 5: Slight oblique section along the drill trace of GLC007 showing the location of the high-grade intersections in relation to the VTEM plates.
Table 1 shows significant intersections, and Table 2 provides the hole collar statistics for Chapman. Soil sample locations are in Appendix A and assays located in Appendix B at the end of this report.
Table 1; Significant intersections for holes drilled in the Chapman Prospect. Values are based on >0.3% Cu cut off
DH Width
HoleID
From (m)
To (m)
(m)
Au (g/t)
Cu (%)
Ag (g/t)
GLC001
144
146
2
0.02
0.38
1.95
GLC002
58
59
1
0.01
0.34
2.50
GLC002
69
70
1
0.01
0.33
1.60
GLC003
105
106
1
0.01
0.39
1.90
GLC003
110
111
1
0.01
0.31
1.80
GLC003
126
127
1
0.03
0.37
1.80
GLC003
129
131
2
0.02
0.56
2.90
GLC004
107
108
1
0.01
0.34
1.90
GLC004
112
113
1
0.02
0.40
1.60
GLC004
116
117
1
0.03
0.37
1.80
GLC004
118
120
2
0.05
0.34
1.55
GLC004
121
123
2
0.04
0.47
2.35
GLC004
125
126
1
0.02
0.81
3.60
GLC005
81
84
3
0.01
0.65
3.17
GLC005
92
94
2
0.02
0.36
1.70
ARTEMIS RESOURCES ASX:ARVFRA:ATYUS:ARTTF
www.artemisresources.com.au
Page 4 of 17
For personal use only
DH Width
HoleID
From (m)
To (m)
(m)
Au (g/t)
Cu (%)
Ag (g/t)
GLC005
101
104
3
0.02
0.69
3.80
GLC005
Including
102
103
1
0.04
1.08
6.10
GLC006
13
14
1
0.01
0.49
2.10
GLC006
17
20
3
0.01
0.50
2.23
GLC006
25
26
1
0.09
0.41
1.90
GLC006
53
54
1
0.18
0.32
0.80
GLC006
56
60
4
0.28
0.56
2.33
GLC006
Including
58
59
1
0.85
1.04
4.80
GLC006
123
125
2
0.01
0.46
2.65
GLC006
126
129
3
0.02
0.60
3.43
GLC006
132
133
1
0.03
0.38
2.60
GLC006
134
135
1
0.01
0.49
3.30
GLC006
144
145
1
0.01
0.47
2.50
GLC006
148
151
3
0.02
0.45
2.33
GLC006
152
153
1
0.01
0.35
2.10
GLC006
155
156
1
0.05
0.45
2.80
GLC007
48
49
1
0.01
0.31
1.80
GLC007
51
52
1
0.01
0.32
1.60
GLC007
64
66
2
0.07
0.36
1.70
GLC007
72
73
1
0.01
0.34
1.90
GLC007
74
77
3
0.02
0.32
1.67
GLC007
80
81
1
0.06
0.51
2.40
GLC007
82
83
1
0.02
0.37
1.70
GLC007
99
100
1
0.02
0.38
1.50
GLC007
116
126
10
1.75
3.41
24.65
GLC007
Including
117
122
5
3.01
6.23
45.32
GLC007
138
141
3
1.04
1.73
12.67
GLC007
Including
139
141
2
1.28
2.28
16.65
GLC007
150
151
1
0.17
0.33
1.80
GLC008
39
40
1
0.10
0.38
4.20
Table 2: Hole collar Statistics
HoleID
Type
East MGA
North MGA
RLMGA
Dip
Azimuth MGA
Total Depth
GLC001
RC
507634
7698094
32.41
-59.8
136.32
264
GLC002
RC
507545
7698028
33.44
-59.97
135.99
264
GLC003
RC
507712
7698012
31.74
-59.42
135.51
228
GLC004
RC
507750
7698039
31.56
-59.88
181.25
252
GLC005
RC
507751
7697989
31.58
-59.61
181.22
162
GLC006
RC
507707
7697893
31.53
-59.57
2.45
216
GLC007
RC
507998
7697867
30.11
-60.31
133.24
264
GLC008
RC
508020
7697621
29.6
-59.1
1.18
186
ARTEMIS RESOURCES ASX:ARVFRA:ATYUS:ARTTF
www.artemisresources.com.au
Page 5 of 17
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Artemis Resources Limited published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 21:41:03 UTC.