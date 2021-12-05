Artemis Resources : New Regional Discovery High Grade Cu, Au, Ag Chapman Prospct

Artemis Resources Limited ("Artemis" or "the Company") (ASX:ARV, Frankfurt: ATY, US

OTCQB: ARTTF) is pleased to provide an update on assay results from the recent RC drilling programme targeting the Chapman Prospect located ~1km Southeast from its 100%-owned Carlow Gold and Copper Project in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia, Figure 2.

Alastair Clayton, Executive Director commented: "To hit thick, shallow, high-gradeCopper-Gold- Silver mineralisation in one of two "wildcat" holes at Chapman, to the Southeast of old workings at Good Luck, is highly encouraging. We have long suspected that structural repeats of the Carlow host sequence were possible and even likely. Whilst still early days, these drill results combined with ultra- fine geochemistry and geophysics add significant weight to our team's belief in just that.

"As is often the case many North American and European mineral fields, fresh rock in the Carlow region is so near surface that it is possible to be very close to significant mineralisation without any obvious geochemical signature. As evidenced by the rapidly growing Cross Cut and Western Zones up at the Carlow Project, once located, these systems have the potential to grow rapidly through systematic, shallow drilling.

"We look forward to getting back out in the New Year to further explore this ~1km long magnetic trend."