  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Artemis Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARV   AU000000ARV3

ARTEMIS RESOURCES LIMITED

(ARV)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/03
0.079 AUD   -1.25%
11/29Artemis Resources Uncovers High-Grade Copper, Gold at Carlow Project
11/28ARTEMIS RESOURCES : New Constitution
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artemis Resources : New Regional Discovery High Grade Cu, Au, Ag Chapman Prospct

12/05/2021 | 04:42pm EST
06 December 2021

ASX Announcement

For personal use only

New Regional Discovery - High Grade Copper, Gold and

Silver Intersected at Chapman Prospect

Highlights

Chapman Prospect located ~ 1km Southeast of Carlow Project and ~250m from the historic Good Luck workings thought to be a structural repeat of the Carlow host-sequence.

Two wide-spaced RC holes, GLC007 and GLC008 targeting VTEM anomalies were drilled at the Chapman Prospect to the Southeast of Good Luck.

Hole GLC007 was successful and intersected;

  • 10m @ 3.40% Cu, 1.75g/t Au and 24.65g/t Ag from 116m, including; 5m @ 6.23% Cu, 3.01g/t Au, 45.32g/t Ag from 117.00m
  • 3m @ 1.73% Cu, 1.04g/t Au, 12.67g/t Ag from 138m

Follow-up Ultrafine soil sampling defines regional structures responsible for hosting mineralisation and appears coincident with a regional magnetic trend.

DHEM survey completed recently with modelling results pending and drilling planned for early in the New Year.

Figure 1: Anhedral Pyrite/Pyrrhotite/Chalcopyrite in RC drill chips at 121m, GLC007

ARTEMIS RESOURCES ASX:ARV FRA:ATY US:ARTTF

www.artemisresources.com.au

Page 1 of 17

For personal use only

Artemis Resources Limited ("Artemis" or "the Company") (ASX:ARV, Frankfurt: ATY, US

OTCQB: ARTTF) is pleased to provide an update on assay results from the recent RC drilling programme targeting the Chapman Prospect located ~1km Southeast from its 100%-owned Carlow Gold and Copper Project in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia, Figure 2.

Alastair Clayton, Executive Director commented: "To hit thick, shallow, high-gradeCopper-Gold- Silver mineralisation in one of two "wildcat" holes at Chapman, to the Southeast of old workings at Good Luck, is highly encouraging. We have long suspected that structural repeats of the Carlow host sequence were possible and even likely. Whilst still early days, these drill results combined with ultra- fine geochemistry and geophysics add significant weight to our team's belief in just that.

"As is often the case many North American and European mineral fields, fresh rock in the Carlow region is so near surface that it is possible to be very close to significant mineralisation without any obvious geochemical signature. As evidenced by the rapidly growing Cross Cut and Western Zones up at the Carlow Project, once located, these systems have the potential to grow rapidly through systematic, shallow drilling.

"We look forward to getting back out in the New Year to further explore this ~1km long magnetic trend."

Figure 2: Regional map showing the location of the Chapman Prospect within the E47/1797 tenement which also hosts the

Carlow Castle Au-Cu-Co project.

Chapman Zone

ARTEMIS RESOURCES ASX:ARV FRA:ATY US:ARTTF

www.artemisresources.com.au

Page 2 of 17

Chapman lies ~1km southeast of Carlow Castle, Figure 2 and 3. Drilling at Chapman was completed as part of a circa 14,000 metre RC program, which was completed in September 2021. At Chapman, a total of 1,836 samples from 8 holes were sent for analysis. The location of these holes are shown in Figure 3.

only

These holes targeted a series of Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) plate anomalies,

with all plates dipping shallowly to the NW with some holes orientated to drill beneath old workings

that seem to indicate some structure that trended to the ENE, based on the orientation of the shafts

and trenches. A majority of holes intersected sulphides of various percentages that coincided with the

VTEM anomalies, with the most spectacular interval occurring in hole GLC007 (as shown in Figure

3).

GLC007 was targeting a VTEM plate (Figure 5) that was isolated and seemed 'off-trend'. Significant

use

sulphides (up to 15%) were intersected, comprising predominately of pyrite and pyrrhotite.

personalFor

Figure 3: Location of Chapman drill collars in relation to Carlow Resource envelope. Note that Hole GLC007 is a 'wildcat' hole and is located some distance from the cluster of holes to the northwest. Blue dotes denote RC, red dote denote diamond.

Figure 4: Image showing the first pass UFF soil sampling for Cu values, which are highlighting a NW trend. Note that the significant Cu values occur within the two inferred bounding structures, also trending to the NW. Hole GLC007 is highlighted with its significant result, using a 0.3% Cu cut off. Image is mag 2VD with draped satellite image.

ARTEMIS RESOURCES ASX:ARV FRA:ATY US:ARTTF

www.artemisresources.com.au

Page 3 of 17

For personal use only

In addition to the drilling, 52 Ultrafine Fraction (UFF) soils were taken on a 200 x 50m grid to assist in identifying the structures that may host mineralisation, Figure 4. Results are still pending for the infill soil sampling program, completed in November.

In Figure 4, it can be seen that the higher Cu values in the UFF soils fall within an interpreted structural corridor that trends to the northwest. Further work is planned in 2022 to follow up on these great results.

Figure 5: Slight oblique section along the drill trace of GLC007 showing the location of the high-grade intersections in relation to the VTEM plates.

Table 1 shows significant intersections, and Table 2 provides the hole collar statistics for Chapman. Soil sample locations are in Appendix A and assays located in Appendix B at the end of this report.

Table 1; Significant intersections for holes drilled in the Chapman Prospect. Values are based on >0.3% Cu cut off

DH Width

HoleID

From (m)

To (m)

(m)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

Ag (g/t)

GLC001

144

146

2

0.02

0.38

1.95

GLC002

58

59

1

0.01

0.34

2.50

GLC002

69

70

1

0.01

0.33

1.60

GLC003

105

106

1

0.01

0.39

1.90

GLC003

110

111

1

0.01

0.31

1.80

GLC003

126

127

1

0.03

0.37

1.80

GLC003

129

131

2

0.02

0.56

2.90

GLC004

107

108

1

0.01

0.34

1.90

GLC004

112

113

1

0.02

0.40

1.60

GLC004

116

117

1

0.03

0.37

1.80

GLC004

118

120

2

0.05

0.34

1.55

GLC004

121

123

2

0.04

0.47

2.35

GLC004

125

126

1

0.02

0.81

3.60

GLC005

81

84

3

0.01

0.65

3.17

GLC005

92

94

2

0.02

0.36

1.70

ARTEMIS RESOURCES ASX:ARV FRA:ATY US:ARTTF

www.artemisresources.com.au

Page 4 of 17

For personal use only

DH Width

HoleID

From (m)

To (m)

(m)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

Ag (g/t)

GLC005

101

104

3

0.02

0.69

3.80

GLC005

Including

102

103

1

0.04

1.08

6.10

GLC006

13

14

1

0.01

0.49

2.10

GLC006

17

20

3

0.01

0.50

2.23

GLC006

25

26

1

0.09

0.41

1.90

GLC006

53

54

1

0.18

0.32

0.80

GLC006

56

60

4

0.28

0.56

2.33

GLC006

Including

58

59

1

0.85

1.04

4.80

GLC006

123

125

2

0.01

0.46

2.65

GLC006

126

129

3

0.02

0.60

3.43

GLC006

132

133

1

0.03

0.38

2.60

GLC006

134

135

1

0.01

0.49

3.30

GLC006

144

145

1

0.01

0.47

2.50

GLC006

148

151

3

0.02

0.45

2.33

GLC006

152

153

1

0.01

0.35

2.10

GLC006

155

156

1

0.05

0.45

2.80

GLC007

48

49

1

0.01

0.31

1.80

GLC007

51

52

1

0.01

0.32

1.60

GLC007

64

66

2

0.07

0.36

1.70

GLC007

72

73

1

0.01

0.34

1.90

GLC007

74

77

3

0.02

0.32

1.67

GLC007

80

81

1

0.06

0.51

2.40

GLC007

82

83

1

0.02

0.37

1.70

GLC007

99

100

1

0.02

0.38

1.50

GLC007

116

126

10

1.75

3.41

24.65

GLC007

Including

117

122

5

3.01

6.23

45.32

GLC007

138

141

3

1.04

1.73

12.67

GLC007

Including

139

141

2

1.28

2.28

16.65

GLC007

150

151

1

0.17

0.33

1.80

GLC008

39

40

1

0.10

0.38

4.20

Table 2: Hole collar Statistics

HoleID

Type

East MGA

North MGA

RLMGA

Dip

Azimuth MGA

Total Depth

GLC001

RC

507634

7698094

32.41

-59.8

136.32

264

GLC002

RC

507545

7698028

33.44

-59.97

135.99

264

GLC003

RC

507712

7698012

31.74

-59.42

135.51

228

GLC004

RC

507750

7698039

31.56

-59.88

181.25

252

GLC005

RC

507751

7697989

31.58

-59.61

181.22

162

GLC006

RC

507707

7697893

31.53

-59.57

2.45

216

GLC007

RC

507998

7697867

30.11

-60.31

133.24

264

GLC008

RC

508020

7697621

29.6

-59.1

1.18

186

ARTEMIS RESOURCES ASX:ARV FRA:ATY US:ARTTF

www.artemisresources.com.au

Page 5 of 17

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Artemis Resources Limited published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 21:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
