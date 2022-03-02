Artemis Resources : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

ASX Announcement

December 2021 Quarterly Report

Highlights

Paterson Project

In late 2021 Artemis completed drilling at four holes in Phase One of the Atlas and Apollo programme. Phase 1 of the Atlas and Apollo programme has paused for the peak summer break. Rigs will recommence as soon as the short peak summer season ends, typically at the end of February/early March.

Four holes have been completed to length of between 623m and 810m. A 5th hole on pad AP4 (GDRCD008) was lost at ~240m depth still in Permian cover. It will be restarted in Q1 2022.

Hole GDRCD007 drilled from the Apollo, AP3 pad intersected several zones of particularly encouraging geology on the contact and within a ~84m interval of an altered diorite intrusion. Observations of GDRC0007 core reveal a high-temperature alteration suite of massive dolomitic marble at ~530m followed by intermittent/sporadic and in places very intense Silica-Calcite-Chlorite-Actinolite +/- Biotite with abundant Pyrite and minor Chalcopyrite in veins, halos and minor breccia infill over individual widths up to 0.5m between ~535m and ~560m downhole. Core processing is in progress and some sample intervals have already been despatched for assay.

The Company's immediate priorities are to follow-up on the highly encouraging geology encountered in GDRCD007, to complete the hole at AP4 and drill the main gravity anomaly centre beneath the AP1, 2 and AP3 pads.

Carlow Castle Au-Cu-Co Project

Results from the recent drilling campaign have returned outstanding results from the Carlow project areas.

East Zone

High-grade East Zone intercepts occur at depth and continue to define the mineralised shoots down-dip and outside the 2021 optimised pit shell.

These include: