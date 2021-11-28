Artemis Resources : Shallow High Grade Gold and Copper Carlow West & Quod Est

OTCQB: ARTTF) is pleased to provide an update on assay results from the recent RC drilling

A further 12 holes are still pending assays with drill planning to follow up these outstanding gold and copper results underway.

RC holes were targeted to test the system near surface and at depth, with the better intersections being:

Second batch of results from our 52 hole, ~14,000m RC drill programme with all but one result located outside any previous resource footprint.

Very high-grade Western Zone shoots occur at shallow depths and appear to open in multiple directions both down-dip from near surface and also laterally.

Other holes such as ARC326, (Section 506810mE Figure 3) intersected zones that show high-grade Cu values, including 2m @ 6.79% Cu, within the 4m @ 1.18g/t Au result. These results are highlighting

The interpretation of the Carlow deposit with respect to high-grade shallow plunging shoots in the western zone, enabled ARV to plan drill targets with accuracy, with the majority of the targets intersecting mineralisation, returning excellent results.

These recent results have shown that the potential of the western zone lies in depth extensions while the discovery of lateral high-grade shoots to the north of the main western zone will widen the mineralised area significantly.

Western Zone

Given the Western Zone has only been drilled to approximately 120m vertical depth we believe these results have the potential to dramatically alter the economics of the entire Western portion of the Carlow Gold and Copper Project".

Importantly these shoots appear to be many metres in thickness and very high-grade gold is often complimented by very-high grade copper. Together, these coincident gold and copper grades presented are hugely impressive and will be a major target for further drilling in the new year.

personal Figure 1: Collar locations of holes for the West Zone and Quod Est. Holes in black are assays returned in full, Yellow denotes artial received and Red are holes with no assays to date. Refer to section lines for diagrams.

Alastair Clayton, Executive Director commented : "The intercepts presented above are once again clearly outstanding. The exploration team has successfully targeted and hit ultra-high grade shoots we discovered earlier this year and have now extended their strike length both down dip and laterally to the North.

programme targeting the Western and Quod Est Zones at its 100%-owned Carlow Gold and Copper Project in the west Pilbara region of Western Australia.