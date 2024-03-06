Artemis Resources Ltd - Western Australia-focused gold, copper and lithium explorer - Finds up to 4.67 lithium oxide at Mt Marie prospect at West Pilbara in the north of Western Australia. Executive Director George Ventouras says: "This second round of rock chip assay results provides further evidence of the potential scale and grade of the Artemis lithium discovery. These results from the Mt Marie prospect and the new zone identified at Osborne East, are opening up the lithium mineralised region considerably and suggests that a greater portion of the tenement area is now prospective for lithium mineralisation."

Current stock price: 0.97 pence per share, up 18% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 10%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.