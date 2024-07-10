Artemis Resources Ltd - London-based mineral exploration company focused on copper, gold and polymetallic assets in Indonesia - Provides results from a recent soil sampling program at the Osborne joint venture project. Notes a pegmatite cluster defined by large lithium soil footprint with peak assays of 300 to 712 parts per million lithium oxide.

Executive Director George Ventouras comments: "These soil results continue to demonstrate the high-grade nature of the mineralisation across the Osborne South trends. As this is the area where we received high grade Li2O assay results, it is especially pleasing that we continue to record high value results which could point to a large envelope of lithium resources."

Current stock price: 0.57 pence

12-month change: down 49%

