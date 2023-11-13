Artemis Resources Ltd - Western Australia-focused gold, copper and lithium exploration company - Announces successful application for AUD82,500, around GBP42,904, of funding from the Western Australian state government's exploration incentive scheme. The EIS aims to "stimulate increased private sector resource exploration" in the state. Funding is allocated to the "highly prospective" Lulu Creek gold project for a multi-hole reverse circulation drill programme. Artemis will use proceeds to drill test recently reported induced polarisation conductivity and resistivity anomalies within the project area.

Executive Director George Ventouras says: "This grant is confirmation of the prospectivity of the Lulu Creek project and the potential it holds. We are excited about the opportunity to drill test the targets identified by our in-house geological team and to build upon the narrative of the West Pilbara. This region is developing into a globally recognised mineral exploration precinct and we are excited to be part of it."

Current stock price: 1.55 pence

12-month change: down 18%

