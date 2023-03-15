Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Artemis Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARV   AU000000ARV3

ARTEMIS RESOURCES LIMITED

(ARV)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:16 2023-03-15 am EDT
0.0120 AUD   -7.69%
10:22aArtemis resources loss widens as impairment costs surge
AN
03/09Artemis Resources Raises AU$2.6 Million for Project Exploration
MT
03/01Galantas to raise GBP1.2 million in private placement
AN
Artemis resources loss widens as impairment costs surge

03/15/2023 | 10:22am EDT
Artemis Resources Ltd - mining company with gold, copper and cobalt projects in Australia - Reported pretax loss for the first half ended December 31 of AUD17.2 million, widening from a loss of AUD2.2 million in the first half of financial 2021. Says impairment expenses were AUD12.5 million, up from none a year ago. Notes basic loss per share widened to 1.24 cents, from 0.18 cents a year ago.

Current stock price: AUD0.012 each, down 7.7% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 83%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ARTEMIS RESOURCES LIMITED -7.69% 0.012 Delayed Quote.-45.83%
Financials
Sales 2022 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2022 -7,53 M -5,02 M -5,02 M
Net cash 2022 12,2 M 8,16 M 8,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,7 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 416x
EV / Sales 2022 756x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,0%
Managers and Directors
Guy Robertson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Mark Roderick Potter Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Dominy Director & Technical Director
Vivienne Ann Powe Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel John Smith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTEMIS RESOURCES LIMITED-45.83%14
BHP GROUP LIMITED-1.31%151 995
RIO TINTO PLC-2.69%114 720
GLENCORE PLC-16.46%70 449
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-3.09%41 096
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.41%40 820