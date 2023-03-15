Artemis resources loss widens as impairment costs surge

Artemis Resources Ltd - mining company with gold, copper and cobalt projects in Australia - Reported pretax loss for the first half ended December 31 of AUD17.2 million, widening from a loss of AUD2.2 million in the first half of financial 2021. Says impairment expenses were AUD12.5 million, up from none a year ago. Notes basic loss per share widened to 1.24 cents, from 0.18 cents a year ago.

Current stock price: AUD0.012 each, down 7.7% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 83%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.