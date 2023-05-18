Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arteris, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIP   US04302A1043

ARTERIS, INC.

(AIP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-18 pm EDT
5.350 USD   +7.86%
04:46pArteris Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
GL
04:45pArteris Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
AQ
05/11Arteris Selected by BOS Semiconductors for Next-Generation Automotive Chips
GL
Arteris Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

05/18/2023 | 04:46pm EDT
CAMPBELL, Calif., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that the company has granted an aggregate of 225,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to four newly hired employees as inducement awards under the company’s 2022 Employee Inducement Incentive Plan. The grants were made in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The effective RSU grant date is May 14, 2023, and it was approved by the company’s board of directors.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

© 2004-2023 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at https://www.arteris.com/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


