Arteris : Cache coherency is expensive and provides little or negative benefit for some tasks. So why is it still used so frequently?

Michael Frank, Fellow and System Architect at Arteris IP is quoted in this new with Semiconductor Engineering article:

The High But Often Unnecessary Cost Of Coherence

December 22nd, 2021 - By Brian Bailey

Cache coherency is expensive and provides little or negative benefit for some tasks. So why is it still used so frequently?





"Coherence is a contract between agents that says, 'I promise you that I will always provide the latest data to you,'" says Michael Frank, fellow and system architect at Arteris IP. "It is mostly important when you have a lot of people sharing the same data set. Coherence between equal peers is very important and will not go away."

To read the entire article on SemiEngineering, please click here:https://semiengineering.com/the-high-but-often-unnecessary-cost-of-coherence/