    AIP   US04302A1043

ARTERIS, INC.

(AIP)
  Report
Arteris : Cache coherency is expensive and provides little or negative benefit for some tasks. So why is it still used so frequently?

12/22/2021 | 05:47pm EST
Michael Frank, Fellow and System Architect at Arteris IP is quoted in this new with Semiconductor Engineering article:

The High But Often Unnecessary Cost Of Coherence

December 22nd, 2021 - By Brian Bailey

Cache coherency is expensive and provides little or negative benefit for some tasks. So why is it still used so frequently?


"Coherence is a contract between agents that says, 'I promise you that I will always provide the latest data to you,'" says Michael Frank, fellow and system architect at Arteris IP. "It is mostly important when you have a lot of people sharing the same data set. Coherence between equal peers is very important and will not go away."

To read the entire article on SemiEngineering, please click here:https://semiengineering.com/the-high-but-often-unnecessary-cost-of-coherence/

Disclaimer

Arteris Inc. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 22:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
