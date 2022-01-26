Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arteris, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIP   US04302A1043

ARTERIS, INC.

(AIP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/26 03:53:04 pm
13.145 USD   +6.35%
03:37pSEMIWIKI : Business Considerations in Traceability
PU
01/07SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING : Automotive Outlook: 2022
PU
01/06SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING : Traceability, Unfamiliar But Critical
PU
SemiWiki: Business Considerations in Traceability

01/26/2022 | 03:37pm EST
Bernard Murphy (SemiWiki) gets an update from Arteris IP on why businesses may be increasing pushed to support traceability.

Business Considerations in Traceability

January 26, 2022 - Bernard Murphy

Traceability as an emerging debate around hardware is gaining a lot of traction. As a reminder, traceability is the need to support a disciplined ability to trace from initial OEM requirements down through the value chain to implementation support and confirmed verification in software and hardware. Demand for traceability appears most commonly in safety-critical applications, from automotive and rail to mil-aero. In process industries such as petroleum, petrochemical and pharmaceutical, to power plants and machinery safety-related controls. And that's just established applications. The more we push the IoT envelope, Industry 4.0, smart cities and homes, the more cannot-fail products we will inevitably create. Safety, reliability, regulations and even simply managing complex and varied requirements from customers have implications for traceability support.
To learn more, click HERE.

To read the entire article, please click here: https://semiwiki.com/ip/306862-business-considerations-in-traceability/

Disclaimer

Arteris Inc. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 20:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ARTERIS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 37,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 75,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 386 M 386 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,40x
EV / Sales 2022 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends ARTERIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,36 $
Average target price 30,20 $
Spread / Average Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
K. Charles Janac President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas B. Hawkins Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Benoit de Lescure Vice President-Technology
Laurent R. Moll Chief Operating Officer
Antonio J. Viana Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTERIS, INC.-41.45%386
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.22%2 165 977
SEA LIMITED-35.22%81 436
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-24.81%72 461
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.25%62 748
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.85%44 752