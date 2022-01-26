SemiWiki: Business Considerations in Traceability

Bernard Murphy (SemiWiki) gets an update from Arteris IP on why businesses may be increasing pushed to support traceability.

Business Considerations in Traceability

January 26, 2022 - Bernard Murphy



Traceability as an emerging debate around hardware is gaining a lot of traction. As a reminder, traceability is the need to support a disciplined ability to trace from initial OEM requirements down through the value chain to implementation support and confirmed verification in software and hardware. Demand for traceability appears most commonly in safety-critical applications, from automotive and rail to mil-aero. In process industries such as petroleum, petrochemical and pharmaceutical, to power plants and machinery safety-related controls. And that's just established applications. The more we push the IoT envelope, Industry 4.0, smart cities and homes, the more cannot-fail products we will inevitably create. Safety, reliability, regulations and even simply managing complex and varied requirements from customers have implications for traceability support.

