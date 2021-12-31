Log in
    AIP   US04302A1043

ARTERIS, INC.

(AIP)
Semiconductor Engineering: Industry Transforming In Ways Previously Unimaginable

12/31/2021 | 03:07am EST
Kurt Shuler, VP of Marketing at Arteris IP is quoted in this Semiconductor Engineering article:

Industry Transforming In Ways Previously Unimaginable

December 30th, 2021 - By Brian Bailey

As we look back over 2021, there have certainly been some surprises, but the industry continues to take everything in stride.


"How are our customers doing?" asks Kurt Shuler, vice president of marketing at Arteris IP. "How many new design starts are being done by our customers? How many new customers are we getting? Your heart says innovation should be slower or stalling, but when I look at the numbers, when I look at the financials - not just for us, but for all of our customers, all of our partners - semiconductors continue to be in a huge upswing even though we're going through this. Maybe it is partially because of this. Maybe that's fueling demand."

To read the entire article on SemiEngineering, please click here:https://semiengineering.com/industry-transforming-in-ways-previously-unimaginable/

Disclaimer

Arteris Inc. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 08:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 37,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 75,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 651 M 651 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float -
Chart ARTERIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arteris, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTERIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 20,84 $
Average target price 30,20 $
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
K. Charles Janac Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas B. Hawkins Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Benoit de Lescure Chief Technology Officer
Laurent R. Moll Chief Operating Officer
Antonio J. Viana Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTERIS, INC.0.00%651
MICROSOFT CORPORATION52.56%2 547 608
SEA LIMITED12.69%124 408
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC64.78%97 400
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE58.59%78 483
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%58 190