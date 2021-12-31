Semiconductor Engineering: Industry Transforming In Ways Previously Unimaginable

Kurt Shuler, VP of Marketing at Arteris IP is quoted in this Semiconductor Engineering article:

Industry Transforming In Ways Previously Unimaginable

December 30th, 2021 - By Brian Bailey

As we look back over 2021, there have certainly been some surprises, but the industry continues to take everything in stride.





"How are our customers doing?" asks Kurt Shuler, vice president of marketing at Arteris IP. "How many new design starts are being done by our customers? How many new customers are we getting? Your heart says innovation should be slower or stalling, but when I look at the numbers, when I look at the financials - not just for us, but for all of our customers, all of our partners - semiconductors continue to be in a huge upswing even though we're going through this. Maybe it is partially because of this. Maybe that's fueling demand."

To read the entire article on SemiEngineering, please click here:https://semiengineering.com/industry-transforming-in-ways-previously-unimaginable/