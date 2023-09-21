(Alliance News) - Arterra Bioscience Spa announced Thursday that Danilo Ercolini will join the Scientific Technical Committee as of September 1: the aim is to broaden the portfolio of activities in the nutraceutical, agribusiness and pharmaceutical sectors, the company explained in a note.

Arterra Bioscience closed Thursday in the red 5.0 percent to EUR1.71 per share.

