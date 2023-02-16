Arterra Bioscience, collaboration contract with ABResearch

(Alliance News) - Arterra Bioscience Spa announced Thursday that it has signed a collaboration agreement with ABResearch Srl, with the aim of carrying out research and study activities on the potential properties and uses in the commercial field of a molecule owned by ABR.

"The research and study activities will aim to validate the efficacy of the molecule for the development of nutraceutical products with anti-inflammatory and nutritional supplementation purposes in relation to the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders," the company explained in a note.

ABR is a company active in the extraction of natural molecules derived from cell cultures that, after appropriate characterization and validation, are destined for applications mainly in the field of nutraceutics and nutricosmetics.

The contract will last for one year-with no automatic renewal-and does not provide for any exclusivity between the parties.

The value of the R&D activities is EUR50,000, which Arterra and ABResearch have each agreed to support to the extent of 50 percent.

On Thursday, Arterra closed 1.6 percent in the red at EUR2.52 per share.

