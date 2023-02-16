Advanced search
    ABS   IT0005386369

ARTERRA BIOSCIENCE S.P.A.

(ABS)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:11 2023-02-16 am EST
2.520 EUR   -1.56%
01:52pArterra Bioscience, collaboration contract with ABResearch
AN
02/08Futures on Mib in the green; MPS at a loss in 2022
AN
02/07Milan rises to 27,100; high volumes on Tesmec
AN
Arterra Bioscience, collaboration contract with ABResearch

02/16/2023 | 01:52pm EST
(Alliance News) - Arterra Bioscience Spa announced Thursday that it has signed a collaboration agreement with ABResearch Srl, with the aim of carrying out research and study activities on the potential properties and uses in the commercial field of a molecule owned by ABR.

"The research and study activities will aim to validate the efficacy of the molecule for the development of nutraceutical products with anti-inflammatory and nutritional supplementation purposes in relation to the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders," the company explained in a note.

ABR is a company active in the extraction of natural molecules derived from cell cultures that, after appropriate characterization and validation, are destined for applications mainly in the field of nutraceutics and nutricosmetics.

The contract will last for one year-with no automatic renewal-and does not provide for any exclusivity between the parties.

The value of the R&D activities is EUR50,000, which Arterra and ABResearch have each agreed to support to the extent of 50 percent.

On Thursday, Arterra closed 1.6 percent in the red at EUR2.52 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

