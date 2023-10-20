(Alliance News) - Arterra Bioscience Spa reported Friday that it bought back 11,250 of its own ordinary shares between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.7395, for a total consideration of EUR19,568.89.

As of today, the soceity holds 127,550 treasury shares, representing 1.9 percent of its share capital.

Arterra Bioscience's stock closed Friday down 2.8 percent at EUR1.71 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

