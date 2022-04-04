Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Artesian Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARTNA   US0431132085

ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(ARTNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artesian Resources : 2021 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders

04/04/2022 | 03:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newark, DE, April 4, 2022 - Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA), a leading provider of water and wastewater services, and a number of other related core business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula today announced that its 2021 Annual Report is available electronically to shareholders through its website at https://www.artesianwater.com/investor-relations/annual-report/. If any shareholder would like to receive a print copy of the 2021 Annual Report, they can request one free of charge by writing or calling Artesian Resources Corporation, 664 Churchmans Road, Newark, Delaware 19702, Attention Laura Slayman (Phone Number: 302-453-6900).

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and a number of other related core business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.4 billion gallons of water per year through 1,398 miles of main to over a third of Delawareans.

Contact:

Nicholle Taylor

Investor Relations

(302) 453-6900

[email protected]

Disclaimer

Artesian Resources Corporation published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 19:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
03:47pARTESIAN RESOURCES : 2021 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders
PU
01:26pArtesian Resources Corporation 2021 Annual Report Available Electronically to Sharehold..
AQ
03/22ARTESIAN RESOURCES : Shareholder Letter
PU
03/15INSIDER SELL : Artesian Resources
MT
03/14Janney Trims Fair Value Estimate on Artesian Resources to $54 From $55, Citing Q4 EPS M..
MT
03/11ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
03/09ARTESIAN RESOURCES : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/09Artesian Resources Posts Lower Q4 EPS, Higher Revenue
MT
03/09Artesian Resources Corporation Reports 2021 Year-End Earnings and Fourth Quarter Result..
AQ
03/09Earnings Flash (ARTNA) ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION Reports Q4 EPS $0.32
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93,6 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 462 M 462 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Artesian Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 49,27 $
Average target price 57,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dian C. Taylor Director
David B. Spacht Chief Financial Officer
Pierre A. Anderson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John M. Thaeder Senior Vice President-Operations
Kenneth R. Biederman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION6.35%462
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-10.60%30 687
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED7.57%8 896
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-17.16%3 247
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-20.57%2 342
SJW GROUP-2.12%2 166