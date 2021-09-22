Artesian Resources : Announces 2.5% Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – Marking a 4% Increase this Year

Newark, DE, September 22, 2021 - Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 2.5% increase in the quarterly common stock dividend, for a total increase of 4% this year. This increase will raise the quarterly dividend to $0.2675 per share on the company's Class A and Class B Common Stock, lifting the annualized dividend rate to $1.07 per share. Read More.

