Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Artesian Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARTNA   US0431132085

ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(ARTNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artesian Resources : Announces 2.5% Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – Marking a 4% Increase this Year

09/22/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newark, DE, September 22, 2021 - Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 2.5% increase in the quarterly common stock dividend, for a total increase of 4% this year. This increase will raise the quarterly dividend to $0.2675 per share on the company's Class A and Class B Common Stock, lifting the annualized dividend rate to $1.07 per share. Read More.

Disclaimer

Artesian Resources Corporation published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 21:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
05:42pARTESIAN RESOURCES : Announces 2.5% Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – Ma..
PU
05:15pARTESIAN RESOURCES : Hikes Quarterly Dividend by 2.5% to $0.2675 a Share, Payable Nov. 19 ..
MT
05:06pArtesian Resources Corporation Announces 2.5% Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Divide..
GL
09/16ARTESIAN RESOURCES : Link to Artesian Resources Corporation Janney Virtual Water Utilities..
PU
09/13Artesian Resources Corporation to Participate in Janney Virtual Water Utilities Confere..
GL
08/31ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements..
AQ
08/30Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. to Acquire Tidewater Environmental Services, Inc.
GL
08/25ARTESIAN RESOURCES : Is here to help
PU
08/06ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/06ARTESIAN RESOURCES : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and resul..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 90,2 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 359 M 359 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 235
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Artesian Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 38,33 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dian C. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Spacht Chief Financial Officer
Pierre A. Anderson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John M. Thaeder Senior Vice President-Operations
Kenneth R. Biederman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION3.13%359
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.16.28%32 390
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-26.07%8 664
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.13.09%4 149
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.00%4 046
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.18.96%2 525