ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(ARTNA)
Artesian Resources Corporation 2020 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders

04/08/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
NEWARK, Del., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA), a leading provider of water, wastewater services and related services on the Delmarva Peninsula today announced that its 2020 Annual Report is available electronically to shareholders through its website at https://www.artesianwater.com/investor-relations/annual-report/. If any shareholder would like to receive a print copy of the 2020 Annual Report, they can request one free of charge by writing or calling Artesian Resources Corporation, 664 Churchmans Road, Newark, Delaware 19702, Attention Laura Slayman (Phone Number: 302-453-6900).

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,311 miles of main to over 300,000 people.

Contact:
Nicholle Taylor
Investor Relations
(302) 453-6900
ntaylor@artesianwater.com


Primary Logo


All news about ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
05:29pArtesian Resources Corporation 2020 Annual Report Available Electronically to..
GL
03/12ARTESIAN RESOURCES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
03/10ARTESIAN RESOURCES : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/10ARTESIAN RESOURCES  : Reports 2020 Year-End Earnings and Fourth Quarter Results
PU
03/10ARTESIAN RESOURCES  : Earnings Flash (ARTNA) ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION Repo..
MT
03/10Artesian Resources Corporation Reports 2020 Year-End Earnings and Fourth Quar..
GL
03/01ARTESIAN RESOURCES  : names Rodney Wyatt Vice President of Wastewater Management
PU
02/26ARTESIAN RESOURCES  : The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation n..
AQ
02/26The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation names Rodney Wyatt V..
GL
02/05ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 89,7 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 374 M 374 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 235
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Artesian Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 55,00 $
Last Close Price 39,89 $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dian C. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Spacht Chief Financial Officer
Pierre A. Anderson Vice President-Information Technologies
John M. Thaeder Senior Vice President-Operations
Kenneth R. Biederman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION9.52%374
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-0.35%27 752
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-11.89%10 397
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.13.87%4 277
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-5.45%3 785
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.8.13%2 355
