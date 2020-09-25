Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Artesian Resources Corporation    ARTNA

ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(ARTNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artesian Resources Corporation announces a 3% increase in Common Stock Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 3% increase in the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock dividend, raising the annual dividend to $1.0284 per share. The quarterly dividend of $0.2571 is payable November 20, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2020.

“We are pleased to announce this 3% dividend increase. Our Artesian team continues to work diligently to expand our water and wastewater businesses significantly, while generating strong financial results. We look forward to continuing our successful acquisitions, growing our customer base and increasing our revenues to provide consistent returns to our shareholders,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO.

Artesian Resources has now paid quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 112 consecutive quarters and for the 24th consecutive year has increased dividends.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,331miles of main to over 300,000 people.

Contact:
Nicholle Taylor
Investor Relations
(302) 453-6900
ntaylor@artesianwater.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
05:25pARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION : announces a 3% increase in Common Stock Dividen..
AQ
05:25pArtesian Resources Corporation announces a 3% increase in Common Stock Divide..
GL
08/07ARTESIAN RESOURCES : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition..
AQ
08/06ARTESIAN RESOURCES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05ARTESIAN RESOURCES : Reports Year-to-Date and Second Quarter Results for 2020
PU
08/05Artesian Resources Corporation Reports Year-to-Date and Second Quarter Result..
GL
08/03Artesian Water Company, Inc. announces acquisition of the Delaware City Water..
GL
06/24Artesian Resources Corporation Declares Common Stock Dividend
GL
06/16ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 83,6 M - -
Net income 2019 14,9 M - -
Net Debt 2019 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 23,3x
Yield 2019 2,64%
Capitalization 312 M 312 M -
EV / Sales 2018 5,67x
EV / Sales 2019 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Artesian Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 50,00 $
Last Close Price 33,76 $
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Dian C. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John M. Thaeder Senior Vice President-Operations
David B. Spacht Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Pierre A. Anderson Vice President-Information Technology
Nicholle Renee Taylor Director & Senior VP-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION-11.02%312
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.14.50%25 488
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-21.72%10 713
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-23.86%3 918
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-6.96%3 669
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.7.99%2 169
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group