Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Artesian Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARTNA   US0431132085

ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(ARTNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artesian Resources Corporation declares its 1st Quarter Common Stock Dividend for 2022

01/25/2022 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.2675 is payable February 23, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2022, providing a $1.07 annualized dividend rate. This is Artesian’s 117th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,368 miles of water main to nearly a third of Delaware residents.

Contact:
Nicholle R. Taylor
Investor Relations
(302) 453-6900
ntaylor@artesianwater.com


All news about ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
12:37pArtesian Resources Corporation declares its 1st Quarter Common Stock Dividend for 2022
GL
12:37pArtesian Resources Corporation declares its 1st Quarter Common Stock Dividend for 2022
GL
01/18ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/14Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. Announces Closing on Its Acquisition of Tidewater ..
AQ
2021Stanley Siegfried Named Vice President of Operations of Artesian Wastewater Management,..
GL
2021TO : All Directors and Executive Officers of Artesian Resources Corporation (“Artesi..
PU
2021ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP : Temporary Suspension of Trading Under Registrant's Employee Bene..
AQ
2021Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
2021ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021ARTESIAN RESOURCES : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 91,0 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 428 M 428 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 235
Free-Float -
Chart ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Artesian Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 45,52 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dian C. Taylor Director
David B. Spacht Chief Financial Officer
Pierre A. Anderson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John M. Thaeder Senior Vice President-Operations
Kenneth R. Biederman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION-3.78%428
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-15.39%29 008
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED5.55%8 784
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-5.77%4 580
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.33%3 958
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-5.70%2 795