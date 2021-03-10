Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Artesian Resources Corporation    ARTNA

ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(ARTNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Artesian Resources : Reports 2020 Year-End Earnings and Fourth Quarter Results

03/10/2021 | 04:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newark, Delaware, March 10, 2021 - Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), a leading provider of water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula, today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Read More.

Disclaimer

Artesian Resources Corporation published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 21:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
04:42pARTESIAN RESOURCES  : Reports 2020 Year-End Earnings and Fourth Quarter Results
PU
04:30pARTESIAN RESOURCES  : Earnings Flash (ARTNA) ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION Repo..
MT
04:15pArtesian Resources Corporation Reports 2020 Year-End Earnings and Fourth Quar..
GL
03/01ARTESIAN RESOURCES  : names Rodney Wyatt Vice President of Wastewater Management
PU
02/26ARTESIAN RESOURCES  : The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation n..
AQ
02/26The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation names Rodney Wyatt V..
GL
02/05ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/20ARTESIAN RESOURCES  : Declares Common Stock Dividend
PU
01/20Artesian Resources Corporation Declares Common Stock Dividend
GL
2020The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation names Jennifer L. Fi..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 83,6 M - -
Net income 2019 14,9 M - -
Net Debt 2019 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 23,3x
Yield 2019 2,64%
Capitalization 373 M 373 M -
EV / Sales 2018 5,67x
EV / Sales 2019 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Artesian Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 55,00 $
Last Close Price 40,03 $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dian C. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Spacht Chief Financial Officer
Pierre A. Anderson Vice President-Information Technology
John M. Thaeder Senior Vice President-Operations
Kenneth R. Biederman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION6.39%373
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-10.84%24 826
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED0.86%11 893
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-1.28%3 964
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-0.98%3 762
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.2.92%2 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ