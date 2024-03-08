Newark, Delaware, March 8, 2024 - Artesian Water Company, Inc. (Artesian), a leading provider of water services on the Delmarva Peninsula, will begin a water main replacement and relocation project on Route 40, Pulaski Highway, in Bear, Delaware between Salem Church Road and Walther Road on or about March 11th, in advance of a State Highway Widening Project scheduled to begin in early 2025.

The water main project will last approximately 300 calendar days. Artesian's contractor, Austin & Bednash Construction, Inc., will be working daily, Monday through Friday, weather dependent. This project will require occasional night work. The contractor will not work on Memorial Day (May 27th), July 4th, or Labor Day (September 2nd).

The main installation will take place within the State's right-of-way along the northerly side of Route 40, between Becks Woods Road and Salem Church Road and the southerly side of Route 40, between Porter Road and Walther Road. Minor traffic impacts should be expected throughout the project as lane shifts and shoulder closures will occur from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., while travel lane closures will occur from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

If the work will temporarily impact access to any property, the contractor will notify the property owner prior to work beginning along their property boundary to allow for any necessary planning. At the end of each working day, the contractor will close any trenches to minimize parking impacts and allow for access into driveways. Final restoration will take place at the end of the project.

While every effort will be made to minimize impacts to the community, the temporary effects from typical construction activity can be expected. Customer impacts can be anticipated towards the end of the project during scheduled shutdowns of water service, but advance notice will be provided.

The water mains on Route 40 were installed over 60 years ago. Artesian maintains a proactive approach to replacing aging infrastructure prior to potential failures. Along with the water main replacement, we will also renew existing service lines and install new meter pits where necessary. All work will be completed in accordance with Delaware regulations governing water and is permitted by the State of Delaware as a hydraulic improvement project.

For more information about the project, Artesian's customer service representatives can be contacted at (302) 453-6930, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

About Artesian Water Company

Artesian Water Company is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.7 billion gallons of water per year through 1,442 miles of main to over a third of Delawareans.

