Artesian Water Company Employee Recognized by the Chesapeake Section of the American Water Works Association

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Water Company announced today that the Chesapeake Section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) has awarded their Operator of the Year Award to Jeff Price, Manager of Artesian’s Southern Delaware Water Operations. This award is given “based upon Health Department standards for excellence in operation and maintenance” according to the Chesapeake Section of the AWWA.



Mr. Price has been a certified licensed water operator by the State of Delaware for over 25 years. In his current position, Mr. Price currently oversees 21 treatment plants that provide water to over 35,000 customers. Under Jeff’s leadership Artesian’s Southern Delaware Water Operations department has expanded from South Bethany to Selbyville, Frankford, and Dagsboro, one of the fastest growing areas in Delaware. Mr. Price was the lead on-site person for the construction of our new 1 MGD (million gallons per day) water storage tank near Harbeson. He will also manage construction of our new 2 MGD water treatment plant in Dagsboro.

Mr. Price is the fourth Artesian employee in the past eight years to receive this prestigious award. Past recipients of this award include Beth Hamilton 2012, Kenny Haggerty 2014, and Joe Drejka 2018.

Fellow colleague, Rob Penman, Director of Operations Administration and current Chair of the Chesapeake Section of the AWWA, presented the award to Jeff Price. During Mr. Penman’s tenure as Chair he formed the Source Water Protection Committee, completed the Section By-Laws Revisions, and completed the Scholarship Charter. Mr. Penman officially passed the gavel as Chair of the Chesapeake Section of the AWWA on October 1, 2020. Rob is a past recipient of the Carl John Lauter Award, another prestigious award bestowed by the Chesapeake Section of the AWWA to a member acknowledging their outstanding work as a water works professional.

“Artesian is grateful and proud to have such exceptional employees working on our team. These employees play an integral role in bringing our strategic growth plans to fruition,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula, with offices in Newark and Milton, and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,331 miles of water main to approximately a third of all Delaware residents.

Contact:

Virginia Eisenbrey

Communications

(302) 453-6900

veisenbrey@artesianwater.com