Arthaland : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Preferred Shares)

Arthaland Corporation

ALCO

Reference: Section 17.12 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Type of Securities

Preferred Series C (ALCPC) ONLY

For the period ended Mar 31, 2022

Description of the Disclosure List of Top 100 Stockholders of Preferred Shares Series C

Number of Issued and Outstanding Preferred Shares 10,000,000 Number of Treasury Preferred Shares, if any 0 Number of Outstanding Preferred Shares 10,000,000 Number of Listed Preferred Shares 10,000,000 Number of Lodged Preferred Shares 10,000,000 PCD Nominee - Filipino 9,975,500 PCD Nominee - Non-Filipino 24,500 Number of Certificated Preferred Shares 0

Change from previous submission None