    ALCO   PHY0206K1008

ARTHALAND CORPORATION

(ALCO)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-07
0.5900 PHP   +1.72%
03/24ARTHALAND : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
02/23Arthaland Corporation Announces Appointment of Aristides Antonio C. Gonzales as Head of Business and Project Development Department
CI
2021Arthaland Sells 40% Stake in Unit for $5 Million; Buys Stake in Real Estate Firm
MT
Arthaland : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Preferred Shares)

04/11/2022 | 12:39am EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Arthaland CorporationALCO PSE Disclosure Form 17-12-B - List of Top 100 Stockholders (Preferred Shares) Reference: Section 17.12 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Type of Securities

  • PreferredSeries C (ALCPC) ONLY
For the period ended Mar 31, 2022
Description of the Disclosure

List of Top 100 Stockholders of Preferred Shares Series C

Number of Issued and Outstanding Preferred Shares 10,000,000
Number of Treasury Preferred Shares, if any 0
Number of Outstanding Preferred Shares 10,000,000
Number of Listed Preferred Shares 10,000,000
Number of Lodged Preferred Shares 10,000,000
PCD Nominee - Filipino 9,975,500
PCD Nominee - Non-Filipino 24,500
Number of Certificated Preferred Shares 0
Change from previous submission

None

Filed on behalf by:
Name Riva Khristine Maala
Designation Corporate Secretary and General Counsel

Disclaimer

ArthaLand Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 04:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 3 302 M 64,0 M 64,0 M
Net income 2020 887 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net Debt 2020 9 433 M 183 M 183 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,16x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 3 138 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,91x
EV / Sales 2020 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 31,0%
Managers and Directors
Jaime Carballo Gonzalez Vice Chairman & President
Ferdinand A. Constantino Chief Financial Officer
Ernest K. Cuyegkeng Non-Executive Chairman
Gabriel I. Paulino Head-Technical Services
Clarence P. Borromeo Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTHALAND CORPORATION-7.81%61
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.44.91%37 348
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED20.12%35 841
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.26%34 877
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.16.51%34 253
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED17.57%33 441