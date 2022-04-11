Arthaland : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Preferred Shares)

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Arthaland CorporationALCO
PSE Disclosure Form 17-12-B - List of Top 100 Stockholders (Preferred Shares) Reference: Section 17.12 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Type of Securities
-
PreferredSeries C (ALCPC) ONLY
|
For the period ended
|
Mar 31, 2022
|
Description of the Disclosure
|
List of Top 100 Stockholders of Preferred Shares Series C
|
Number of Issued and Outstanding Preferred Shares
|
10,000,000
|
Number of Treasury Preferred Shares, if any
|
0
|
Number of Outstanding Preferred Shares
|
10,000,000
|
Number of Listed Preferred Shares
|
10,000,000
|
Number of Lodged Preferred Shares
|
10,000,000
|
PCD Nominee - Filipino
|
9,975,500
|
PCD Nominee - Non-Filipino
|
24,500
|
Number of Certificated Preferred Shares
|
0
|
Change from previous submission
|
None
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Riva Khristine Maala
|
Designation
|
Corporate Secretary and General Counsel
