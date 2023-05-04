Advanced search
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires AccurART

05/04/2023 | 05:31am EDT
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Switzerland-based AccurART. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

AccurART is a specialist fine arts insurance broker for private collections, museums, galleries and fine arts exhibitions, as well as offering services for jewelry, wine collections and musical instruments. It is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, and operates a subsidiary in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, which serves clients across Europe. Sandra Aebersold, Frank Häcker and their team will operate under the direction of Stephan Bachmann, head of Gallagher's insurance brokerage operations in Switzerland.

"AccurART bolsters our specialist fine arts presence in Europe, complementing our existing experience in this field," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome Sandra, Frank and their colleagues to Gallagher and look forward to working with them to further expand their client base with their sector expertise and specialist service."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-accurart-301815687.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2023
