Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Cason, Huff & Schlueter Insurance

10/20/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Quincy, Illinois-based Cason, Huff & Schlueter Insurance. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1923, Cason, Huff & Schlueter is a retail insurance agency specializing in personal and commercial insurance as well as life, health and disability insurance to clients in Illinois and Missouri. Mike McCaughey, Patty McCaughey, Bryan Feldner, Eric Frese, Mary Kinscherf and their associates will remain in their current location under the direction of Ryan Isaacs, head of Gallagher's Midwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Cason, Huff & Schlueter has earned a great reputation over a long history for their expertise and professionalism, and will expand our capabilities in the Midwest," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Mike, Patty, Bryan, Eric, Mary and their team to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella                     

Media:  Paul Day                         

VP - Investor Relations                     

Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 

630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-cason-huff--schlueter-insurance-301655176.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2022
