Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Devitt Insurance Services Limited

02/01/2022 | 05:11am EST
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Romford, Essex-based Devitt Insurance Services Limited ("Devitt") in the United Kingdom. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1936, Devitt is a privately owned retail property/casualty insurance broker predominantly focusing on coverages for motorcycles and motorhomes. It serves approximately 130,000 customers through a team of 130 colleagues. William Hughes, Tony Chapman and their associates will continue to operate from their current locations in Romford and Ipswich, Suffolk, under the direction of SME and Personal Lines Managing Director Gareth Birch.

"Devitt is a highly-regarded business and culturally is a great fit with Gallagher," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "The business's impressive specialist expertise is complementary to our existing UK Retail niche practices, extends our affinity partnership reach and further enhances our digital capabilities. I am delighted to welcome William, Tony and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella




Media:  Linda J. Collins   

VP – Investor Relations




VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 




630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-devitt-insurance-services-limited-301472031.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2022
