Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJG   US3635761097

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.

(AJG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/23 04:05:00 pm EDT
158.53 USD   +2.28%
05/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s Price Target to $162 from $171, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
05/16SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Lower Ahead of Monday Close
MT
05/16SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Drifting Lower This Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Frederickson Partners

05/24/2022 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Menlo Park, California-based Valerie Frederickson & Company, Inc., dba Frederickson Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1995, Frederickson Partners is a human resources retained executive search and advisory firm, and a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion. The team recruits Chief Human Resources Officers, Chief People Officers, Chief Diversity Officers and other critical HR executives for leading technology, fintech, biotech, insurance, gaming and retail organizations. Frederickson Partners has locations in a dozen cities across the U.S., including San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles and Nashville, and also serves global tech hubs London, Berlin, Paris, Mexico City, Bogota, Seoul and São Paulo. Founder Valerie Frederickson and her team will continue to operate under the direction of Scott Hamilton, Global Managing Director, Human Resources & Compensation Consulting, for Gallagher's employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Frederickson Partners will expand Gallagher's executive search capabilities across all industries and offers us significant opportunities for collaboration and growth," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very excited to welcome Valerie and her team to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella 

Media:  Linda J. Collins   

VP - Investor Relations   

VP- Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-frederickson-partners-301553770.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.
05/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s Price Target to $162 from $171, Keep..
MT
05/16SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Lower Ahead of Monday Close
MT
05/16SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Drifting Lower This Afternoon
MT
05/16Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys Hruska Insurancenter for Undisclosed Sum
MT
05/16Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Hruska Insurancenter, Inc.
PR
05/16Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquired Hruska Insurancenter, Inc.
CI
05/13ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Change in..
AQ
05/06ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/06Tranche Update on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 29,..
CI
05/02Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys Lighthouse Insurance Group
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.
More recommendations