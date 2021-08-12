Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJG   US3635761097

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.

(AJG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. : Acquires Majority Stake in Brokers' House

08/12/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that it has purchased a majority stake in Turkish specialty broker Brokers' House (BH Sigorta ve Reasürans Brokerligi A.S.). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Istanbul, Brokers' House is a commercial insurance and facultative reinsurance broker offering clients a broad range of commercial and specialty coverages, including property, financial lines, energy, engineering and marine cargo. Brokers' House has been a Gallagher Global Network partner since 2014. The current leadership team of Gündüz Tezel and Levent Özbilen will remain with the business.

"This is a unique opportunity for Gallagher to directly enter the Turkish specialty broking market with a team that is already well known to us," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We look forward to working more closely with Gündüz, Levent and their colleagues to expand their client product and service offerings."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella

Media:  Linda J. Collins   

VP – Investor Relations

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-majority-stake-in-brokers-house-301353070.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.
03:01aARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Acquires Majority Stake in Brokers' House
PR
08/11STREET COLOR : Arthur J. Gallagher Close to $3 Bln Deal for Willis RE
MT
08/03GALLAGHER : 's 2021 Physical & Emotional Wellbeing Report Identifies How Employe..
PR
08/02Gallagher Reportedly in Advanced Talks to Acquire Willis Re
CI
07/30ARTHUR J GALLAGHER : & CO. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
07/30ARTHUR J GALLAGHER : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Arthur J. Gallagher to ..
MT
07/30ARTHUR J GALLAGHER : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co PT to $145 F..
MT
07/30ARTHUR J GALLAGHER : Acquires Retail Property, Casualty Broker R.J. Riordan & Co..
MT
07/30ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Acquires R.J. Riordan & Co.
PR
07/30ARTHUR J GALLAGHER : RBC Raises Price Target on Arthur J. Gallagher to $150 From..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.
More recommendations