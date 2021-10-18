Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJG   US3635761097

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.

(AJG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. : Acquires Matt Jensen Insurance Brokers Limited

10/18/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Taupo, New Zealand-based Matt Jensen Insurance Brokers Limited. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005, Matt Jensen Insurance Brokers provides a comprehensive range of Fire & General and Life & Health insurance solutions to clients across the central North Island, with a focus on the forestry and transportation industries, and local small and medium-sized businesses. Matt Jensen and his team will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Carl O'Shea, CEO of Crombie Lockwood (NZ) Ltd., Gallagher's New Zealand brokerage operations.

"Matt Jensen Insurance Brokers is a well-run, growing business with an excellent client-service culture that will expand our brokerage capabilities in New Zealand's central North Island," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Matt and his associates to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella                       

Media:  Linda J. Collins   

VP - Investor Relations                       

VP- Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com         

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-matt-jensen-insurance-brokers-limited-301401791.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.
12:41pARTHUR J GALLAGHER : Completes Acquisition of Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers in Mum..
MT
12:16pARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Completes its Acquisition of Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Bro..
PR
10/15ARTHUR J GALLAGHER : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Arthur J. Gallagher to $159 Fr..
MT
10/12ARTHUR J GALLAGHER : Acquires Ohio Agency WP Dolle for Undisclosed Sum
MT
10/12ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Acquires W.P. Dolle, LLC
PR
10/12Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquired W P Dolle LLC.
CI
10/11Financial Stocks Weaken in Afternoon Trade
MT
10/11Financial Stocks Retreat From Early Gains
MT
10/11ARTHUR J GALLAGHER : Acquires River Valley Capital Insurance, SeaCoast Underwriters for Un..
MT
10/11ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Acquires River Valley Capital Insurance, Inc.
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.
More recommendations