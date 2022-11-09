Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJG   US3635761097

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.

(AJG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-08 pm EST
192.39 USD   +0.21%
09:01aArthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires PIUS Limited, LLC
PR
11/08Arthur J Gallagher subpoenaed in US over Ecuadorian dealings
AQ
11/03Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Doyle Mahon Insurances
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires PIUS Limited, LLC

11/09/2022 | 09:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Cary, North Carolina-based PIUS Limited, LLC and its affiliate Newlight Capital, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2016, PIUS (Patent Insurance Underwriting Services) is a managing general agent offering a proprietary insurance product that allows clients to insure certain intellectual property assets. Joe Agiato and his associates will remain in their current locations under the direction of Patrick Kennedy, head of Gallagher's Northeast region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"PIUS' unique offering of insurance solutions to emerging companies that have substantial intellectual property assets is a critical product that enables clients significant opportunities for growth," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Joe and his team to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella

Media:  Paul Day

VP - Investor Relations

Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-pius-limited-llc-301672653.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.
09:01aArthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires PIUS Limited, LLC
PR
11/08Arthur J Gallagher subpoenaed in US over Ecuadorian dealings
AQ
11/03Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Doyle Mahon Insurances
PR
11/03Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquired Doyle Insurance Brokers Limited.
CI
11/02ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
11/02Arthur J. Gallagher's US Risk Placement Services Unit Buys Tejas American General Agenc..
MT
11/01UBS Adjusts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co Price Target to $197 From $192, Maintains Neutral ..
MT
11/01Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of M&T Insurance Agency, Inc.
PR
11/01Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. completed the acquisition of M&T Insurance Agency, Inc. from ..
CI
10/31Arthur J. Gallagher Buys f3 Companies
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.
More recommendations