ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Australia-based Prasidium Credit Insurance (Prasidium). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Prasidium is a specialist trade credit insurance broker serving clients throughout Australia. Mark Smith, Stuart Prendergast, Mark Browning, Paul Daniele and their team will join Gallagher offices across Australia under the direction of Sarah Lyons, head of retail property/casualty brokerage operations for Gallagher in Australia and Asia.

"Prasidium has a strong record of growth and will enhance our trade credit capabilities in Australia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome the Prasidium team to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

