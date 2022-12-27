Advanced search
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ROC Group

12/27/2022 | 09:01am EST
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Chicago-based ROC Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1998, ROC Group is an employee communication agency specializing in human resources and enterprise change solutions for clients across the United States. Jan Burnham and her team will join Gallagher's employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations under the direction of Ben Reynolds, Global Managing Director, Employee Experience and Communication Practice.

"ROC Group is a leading employee communication firm with an outstanding culture, and their products and services complement our existing benefits and HR offerings," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Jan and her associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella                            

Media:  Paul Day                         

VP - Investor Relations                     

Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-roc-group-301709712.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2022
