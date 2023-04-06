Advanced search
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

04/06/2023

04/06/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) will release its first quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023.  A printer-friendly format will be available on the company's website shortly thereafter.

In conjunction with this release, J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO, will host a conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 5:15 pm ET/4:15 pm CT.

The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at www.ajg.com and a conference call replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the broadcast. The replay can be accessed by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Events & Presentations. 

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.  Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:
Ray Iardella
VP - Investor Relations
(630) 285-3661 – Ray_Iardella@ajg.com

 

