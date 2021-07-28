Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJG   US3635761097

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.

(AJG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. : Announces Regular Third Quarter Dividend

07/28/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of forty eight cents ($0.48) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on September 17, 2021 to Stockholders of Record as of September 3, 2021.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.  The company has operations in 56 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact: 
Ray Iardella              
VP – Investor Relations
630-285-3661/ray_iardella@ajg.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-announces-regular-third-quarter-dividend-301343726.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2021
