    AJG   US3635761097

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.

(AJG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-27 pm EDT
173.31 USD   +1.95%
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Third Quarter Dividend

07/27/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of fifty one cents ($0.51) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on September 16, 2022 to Stockholders of Record as of September 2, 2022.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.  Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:  
Ray Iardella  
VP – Investor Relations
630-285-3661/ray_iardella@ajg.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-announces-regular-third-quarter-dividend-301594802.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2022
