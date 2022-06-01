Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJG   US3635761097

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.

(AJG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:03:44 pm EDT
160.51 USD   -0.88%
04:16pArthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Host Regularly Scheduled Quarterly Investor Meeting With Management
PR
05/24Arthur J. Gallagher Buys Frederickson Partners for Undisclosed Sum
MT
05/24Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Frederickson Partners
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Host Regularly Scheduled Quarterly Investor Meeting With Management

06/01/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) will be hosting its regularly scheduled quarterly management meeting on Wednesday, June 15, from 8:00 a.m. until approximately 10:30 a.m. CT. This quarter's meeting will take place virtually via conference call. During the call, the company's operating and financial leaders will present background information and commentary on the company's business operations and financial outlook, and will take questions from the investment community.

The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at www.ajg.com/irmeeting, and a conference call replay will be available at the same link through June 22, 2022. Any information distributed in conjunction with this meeting will be available on June 15 at 7:30 a.m. CT at https://www.ajg.com/June15materials.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in more than 130 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants. 

Contact:
Raymond Iardella
VP Investor Relations                                                 
(630) 285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com                     

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-to-host-regularly-scheduled-quarterly-investor-meeting-with-management-301559354.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.
04:16pArthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Host Regularly Scheduled Quarterly Investor Meeting With M..
PR
05/24Arthur J. Gallagher Buys Frederickson Partners for Undisclosed Sum
MT
05/24Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Frederickson Partners
PR
05/24Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquired Valerie Frederickson & Company, Inc.
CI
05/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s Price Target to $162 from $171, Keep..
MT
05/16SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Lower Ahead of Monday Close
MT
05/16SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Drifting Lower This Afternoon
MT
05/16Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys Hruska Insurancenter for Undisclosed Sum
MT
05/16Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Hruska Insurancenter, Inc.
PR
05/16Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquired Hruska Insurancenter, Inc.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.
More recommendations