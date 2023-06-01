Advanced search
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to Host Regularly Scheduled Quarterly Investor Meeting with Management

06/01/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) will be hosting its regularly scheduled quarterly management meeting on Thursday, June 15, from 8:00 a.m. until approximately 10:30 a.m. CT. This quarter's meeting will take place virtually via conference call.  During the call, the company's operating and financial leaders will present background information and commentary on the company's business operations and financial outlook, and will take questions from the investment community.

The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at www.ajg.com/irmeeting, and a conference call replay will be available at the same link through June 22, 2023.  Any information distributed in conjunction with this meeting will be available on June 15 at 7:30 a.m. CT at https://www.ajg.com/June15materials.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:
Raymond Iardella
VP Investor Relations
(630) 285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com                     

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-to-host-regularly-scheduled-quarterly-investor-meeting-with-management-301840529.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2023
fermer