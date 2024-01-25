Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. specializes in insurance brokerage services. The group also develops risk management activity. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - insurance and reinsurance brokerage services (85.4%); - risk management and assessment services (14.3%): primarily for insurance and reinsurance companies; - other (0.3%). Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (65%), the United Kingdom (18.6%), Australia (4.8%), Canada (4.2%), New Zealand (2.1%) and other (5.3%).

