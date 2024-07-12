Date and time ■ Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 10:00-12:00

・Financial results briefing for the first half of the fiscal year ending December 2024: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 10:00-10:50

・CNT for lithium-ion batteries dispersions Business Briefing Tuesday, August 20, 2024 11:00-12:00

(* The start and end times may vary slightly.) ） Event format Held at the venue and online via Zoom webinar Expected attendees ■ Financial results briefing for the first half of the fiscal year ending December 2024

・ artience Co., Ltd. President and Representative Director Group CEO Satoru Takashima

・ artience Co., Ltd. Corporate Division Senior Managing Director Hiroyuki Hamada

・ artience Co., Ltd. Operating Officers Finance & Accounting Department Kenji Arimura ■ CNTs for lithium-ion batteries dispersions Business briefing

・ TOYOCOLOR CO., LTD. President and Representative Director Hideki Okaichi

・ TOYOCOLOR CO., LTD. Director Vice President Satoshi Oi

・ TOYOCOLOR CO., LTD. Functional Materials Sales Manager Koji Obata How to apply Select "Venue Participation" or "Zoom Webinar Participation"

Please apply by e-mail to ir@ artience group.com .

■ How to participate (1) ~If you come to the venue~

Please apply by e-mail to the ir@ artience group.com after stating that you will participate in the venue. (Application deadline: 8/19 (Mon) 17:00)

Venue: artience Co., Ltd. Head Office Conference Room (29F)

Address: 2-2-1 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Kyobashi Edgrand

(Please take the shuttle elevator from the office entrance on the 3rd floor of Kyobashi Edgrand to the 22nd floor, and come to our dedicated reception on the left side of the 22nd floor.) ）

・ On the day of the event, we will ask you to have one business card at the reception, so please prepare it.

Doors open at 9:40 a.m.

■How to participate (2) ~When participating via Zoom webinar~

Please apply by e-mail to ir@ artience group.com with the description of Zoom webinar participation. (Application deadline: 8/19 (Mon) 17:00)

We will send you the Zoom pre-registration URL.

How to participate in the Zoom webinar

1. Please apply from the Zoom pre-registration URL. We will send you the participation URL by email.

2. When the time comes on the day of the event, please join using the URL provided in the email. On the day of the event, you can enter the room from 10 minutes in advance.

If you are unable to use Zoom, you can join by phone by calling the phone number listed in the email sent to you after completing your Zoom registration.

Please fill out the registration form with the phone number you will be using.

If your phone number is different from your pre-registration, we will not be able to accept your questions.

The financial results briefing materials and business briefing materials will be disclosed to the Tokyo Stock Exchange at 16:00 on Monday, August 19 and posted on the Company's website.

https://www. artience group.com/ja/corporate/ir/

Financial results are scheduled to be announced on Friday, August 9 at 16:30.