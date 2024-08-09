Supplemental data of

FY2024 First Half Financial Results

artience Co.,Ltd. TSE Code: 4634

August 9, 2024

FY2024 First Half Business Performance

(unit1 billion yen)

(unit1 billion yen)

1H, FY2023

1H, FY2024

Increase/

FY2024

As at

As at

Increase/

decrease(%)

Forecast(revised)

Dec. 31, 2023

June 30, 2024

decrease(%)

Net sales

153.7

172.3

12.1

355.0

Current assets

230.9

246.8

6.9

Fixed assets

216.9

238.6

10.0

Operating

4.7

10.6

122.1

20.0

profit

Total assets

447.8

485.4

8.4

Ordinary

5.4

12.4

130.5

20.0

profit

Profit attributable to

3.8

9.4

143.5

16.5

Current liabilities

124.0

123.0

-0.7

owners of parent

Long-term liabilities

68.2

80.4

17.9

Operating margin

3.1%

6.1%

+3.0

5.6%

Total liabilities

192.1

203.4

5.9

(point)

Overseas

52.8%

56.0%

+3.2(point)

sales ratio

Total net assets

255.7

281.9

10.3

Total of liabilities and

447.8

485.4

8.4

As at

As at

net assets

Dec.31,2023

June 30, 2024

Interest-bearing

89.9

88.3

As at

As at

Year End

debt(1billion yen)

FY2024

First Half

Dec. 31, 2023

June 30, 2024

(forecast)

New worth ratio(%)

54.9

55.7

Consolidated

56

56

Dividend

subsidiaries

0.43

0.41

50

50

Equity method

6

5

D/E ratio

(yen/1share)

companies

2

Performance by Segment

2nd Quarter FY2024

Increase/decrease(%)

Increase/decrease(%)

Total Results, FY 2024

Increase/decrease(%)

(1 billion yen)

Year on Year

Quarter on Quarter

(1 billion yen)

Year on Year

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

profit

profit

profit

profit

profit

Colorants and

Japan

10.8

0.5

11.1

97.3

13.1

73.6

20.4

0.9

11.4

136.1

Functional

Overseas

17.8

0.9

13.7

10.9

19.7

212.4

32.7

1.2

8.3

15.8

Materials

Total

23.7

1.4

14.5

49.5

17.5

75.4

43.8

2.2

11.3

47.9

0

0

Polymers and

Japan

14.6

0.9

18.2

141.6

15.2

149.0

27.3

1.3

14.0

74.3

Overseas

12.2

1.2

33.2

72.9

17.2

25.2

22.5

2.2

31.6

82.3

Coatings

Total

22.7

2.2

19.5

93.9

14.3

62.4

42.6

3.5

17.3

81.7

Japan

11.6

0.6

5.9

77.0

7.3

26.0

22.5

1.0

2.0

15.9

Packaging

Overseas

11.8

0.8

25.0

88.4

8.1

4.6

22.8

1.5

20.6

169.6

Total

23.0

1.3

14.0

83.5

7.4

12.1

44.3

2.5

9.9

76.5

Printing and

Japan

10.0

0.5

9.5

-

7.9

78.9

19.3

0.7

5.6

-

Overseas

12.3

0.9

18.7

167.0

5.2

16.5

24.0

1.7

19.1

226.3

Information

Total

20.8

1.4

12.9

-

4.9

32.0

40.7

2.5

12.1

-

Others

1.4

-0.1

2.1

-

1.9

-

2.8

-0.1

-2.5

-

Adjustment

-1.1

-0.0

-

-

-

-

-2.0

-0.0

-

-

Total consolidated

90.5

6.2

14.8

118.2

10.8

42.3

172.3

10.6

12.1

122.1

3 (Note) The segment performance for Japan and overseas does not take into account eliminations between regions.

Performance by Region

2nd Quarter FY2024

Increase/decrease(%)

Increase/decrease(%)

FY2024

Increase/decrease(%)

Total Results

FY 2024

(1 billion yen)

Year on Year

Quarter on Quarter

Year on Year

(1 billion yen)

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

profit

profit

profit

profit

profit

Japan

48.6

2.4

11.4

228.7

10.9

76.7

92.3

3.8

8.3

148.9

Asia

38.2

2.5

20.8

70.0

14.0

36.0

71.8

4.4

18.4

83.9

Europe

8.8

0.8

36.5

25.5

18.5

126.0

16.2

1.1

21.2

79.5

The Americas

6.8

0.5

5.5

166.5

1.2

-10.7

13.5

1.2

10.5

234.6

Adjustment

-11.8

-0.1

-

-

-

-

-21.6

0.0

-

-

Total consolidated

90.5

6.2

14.8

118.2

10.8

42.3

172.3

10.6

12.1

122.1

Note FY2023

( 1 billion yen )

Japan

Asia

Europe

The Americas

Adjustment

Total consolidated

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

profit

income

profit

profit

41.7

0.8

43.6

0.7

44.7

1.1

48.2

1.5

28.9

0.9

31.7

1.5

34.4

2.1

33.8

1.8

6.9

0.0

6.4

0.6

8.6

0.8

6.9

0.6

5.8

0.1

6.4

0.2

6.8

0.5

5.9

0.3

-8.5

0.1

-9.3

-0.2

-9.9

-0.1

-10.8

-0.0

74.8

1.9

78.8

2.8

84.6

4.4

83.9

4.2

Total

Net sales

Operating

profit

178.1 4.2

  1. 6.3
  2. 2.0
  1. 1.1

-38.5-0.3

  1. 13.4

(Note) Inter-regional transactions and Company-wide expenses have not been deducted from the figures for each geographical area above.

4

