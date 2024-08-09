Supplemental data of
FY2024 First Half Financial Results
artience Co.,Ltd. TSE Code: 4634
August 9, 2024
FY2024 First Half Business Performance
(unit：1 billion yen)
(unit：1 billion yen)
1H, FY2023
1H, FY2024
Increase/
FY2024
As at
As at
Increase/
decrease(%)
Forecast(revised)
Dec. 31, 2023
June 30, 2024
decrease(%)
Net sales
153.7
172.3
12.1
355.0
Current assets
230.9
246.8
6.9
Fixed assets
216.9
238.6
10.0
Operating
4.7
10.6
122.1
20.0
profit
Total assets
447.8
485.4
8.4
Ordinary
5.4
12.4
130.5
20.0
profit
Profit attributable to
3.8
9.4
143.5
16.5
Current liabilities
124.0
123.0
-0.7
owners of parent
Long-term liabilities
68.2
80.4
17.9
Operating margin
3.1%
6.1%
+3.0
5.6%
Total liabilities
192.1
203.4
5.9
(point)
Overseas
52.8%
56.0%
+3.2(point)
sales ratio
Total net assets
255.7
281.9
10.3
Total of liabilities and
447.8
485.4
8.4
As at
As at
net assets
Dec.31,2023
June 30, 2024
Interest-bearing
89.9
88.3
As at
As at
Year End
debt(1billion yen)
FY2024
First Half
Dec. 31, 2023
June 30, 2024
(forecast)
New worth ratio(%)
54.9
55.7
Consolidated
56
56
Dividend
subsidiaries
0.43
0.41
50
50
Equity method
6
5
D/E ratio
(yen/1share)
companies
2
Performance by Segment
2nd Quarter FY2024
Increase/decrease(%)
Increase/decrease(%)
Total Results, FY 2024
Increase/decrease(%)
(1 billion yen)
Year on Year
Quarter on Quarter
(1 billion yen)
Year on Year
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
profit
profit
profit
profit
profit
Colorants and
Japan
10.8
0.5
11.1
97.3
13.1
73.6
20.4
0.9
11.4
136.1
Functional
Overseas
17.8
0.9
13.7
10.9
19.7
212.4
32.7
1.2
8.3
15.8
Materials
Total
23.7
1.4
14.5
49.5
17.5
75.4
43.8
2.2
11.3
47.9
0
0
Polymers and
Japan
14.6
0.9
18.2
141.6
15.2
149.0
27.3
1.3
14.0
74.3
Overseas
12.2
1.2
33.2
72.9
17.2
25.2
22.5
2.2
31.6
82.3
Coatings
Total
22.7
2.2
19.5
93.9
14.3
62.4
42.6
3.5
17.3
81.7
Japan
11.6
0.6
5.9
77.0
7.3
26.0
22.5
1.0
2.0
15.9
Packaging
Overseas
11.8
0.8
25.0
88.4
8.1
4.6
22.8
1.5
20.6
169.6
Total
23.0
1.3
14.0
83.5
7.4
12.1
44.3
2.5
9.9
76.5
Printing and
Japan
10.0
0.5
9.5
-
7.9
78.9
19.3
0.7
5.6
-
Overseas
12.3
0.9
18.7
167.0
5.2
16.5
24.0
1.7
19.1
226.3
Information
Total
20.8
1.4
12.9
-
4.9
32.0
40.7
2.5
12.1
-
Others
1.4
-0.1
2.1
-
1.9
-
2.8
-0.1
-2.5
-
Adjustment
-1.1
-0.0
-
-
-
-
-2.0
-0.0
-
-
Total consolidated
90.5
6.2
14.8
118.2
10.8
42.3
172.3
10.6
12.1
122.1
3 (Note) The segment performance for Japan and overseas does not take into account eliminations between regions.
Performance by Region
2nd Quarter FY2024
Increase/decrease(%)
Increase/decrease(%)
FY2024
Increase/decrease(%)
Total Results
FY 2024
(1 billion yen)
Year on Year
Quarter on Quarter
Year on Year
(1 billion yen)
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
profit
profit
profit
profit
profit
Japan
48.6
2.4
11.4
228.7
10.9
76.7
92.3
3.8
8.3
148.9
Asia
38.2
2.5
20.8
70.0
14.0
36.0
71.8
4.4
18.4
83.9
Europe
8.8
0.8
36.5
25.5
18.5
126.0
16.2
1.1
21.2
79.5
The Americas
6.8
0.5
5.5
166.5
1.2
-10.7
13.5
1.2
10.5
234.6
Adjustment
-11.8
-0.1
-
-
-
-
-21.6
0.0
-
-
Total consolidated
90.5
6.2
14.8
118.2
10.8
42.3
172.3
10.6
12.1
122.1
（Note） FY2023
( 1 billion yen )
Japan
Asia
Europe
The Americas
Adjustment
Total consolidated
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
profit
income
profit
profit
41.7
0.8
43.6
0.7
44.7
1.1
48.2
1.5
28.9
0.9
31.7
1.5
34.4
2.1
33.8
1.8
6.9
0.0
6.4
0.6
8.6
0.8
6.9
0.6
5.8
0.1
6.4
0.2
6.8
0.5
5.9
0.3
-8.5
0.1
-9.3
-0.2
-9.9
-0.1
-10.8
-0.0
74.8
1.9
78.8
2.8
84.6
4.4
83.9
4.2
Total
Net sales
Operating
profit
178.1 4.2
- 6.3
- 2.0
- 1.1
-38.5-0.3
- 13.4
(Note) Inter-regional transactions and Company-wide expenses have not been deducted from the figures for each geographical area above.
4
Caution:
The information disclosed by the Group may contain information on business forecasts or future projections. This information is based on information available at the time of disclosure and certain assumptions that the Group deems reasonable. It may differ from actual results due to various risk factors and other uncertain factors.
The information disclosed by the Group is intended to provide information for deepening stakeholders' understanding about the Group, and it is not
intended to solicit investment. Please note that the Group accepts no liability whatsoever for any monetary or non-monetary damages arising in connection with the information disclosed by the Group.
All amounts are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Artience Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2024 07:50:02 UTC.